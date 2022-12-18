The Bills are set to host the Dolphins on Saturday night in a pivotal AFC East matchup.

The Buffalo Bills are looking for their fifth straight win as they host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night.

A win for the Bills clinches their playoff berth and increases their already high odds of winning the AFC East. Doing so, though, will of course be much easier said than done against a very good Dolphins team.

The Dolphins have already shown this season that they can beat the Bills, and will look to sweep the season series tonight. How this game plays out could ultimately be decided by the weather with potential for heavy snowfall.

Miami is led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose MVP campaign took a major hit over the last two games as the Dolphins offense has hit a snag and struggled compared to how they looked to start the season.

As for the Bills, they are led by an MVP candidate at quarterback in Josh Allen, who has gotten back on track after a stretch of games in which he struggled himself as well.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Bills host the Dolphins on Saturday night in a crucial AFC East matchup.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Bills 7, Dolphins 3

The Bills will start the game on defense.

The Dolphins will start their drive at their own 36.

The Dolphins get an early first down off a Mostert run but the drive stalls out and Miami will be forced to punt.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 7.

Allen comes out firing and finds Knox for 11 yards followed by a completion to Diggs for 15 yards.

The Bills get a pair of first downs but the Dolphins defense buckles down and forces a Buffalo punt on their first drive.

The Dolphins will start their drive at their own 27.

Tagovailoa scans downfield before dumping it off to Mostert who picks up 20 yards on 1st and 15.

On 4th and 1 the Dolphins keep the offense on the field and Mostert plunges forward for 3 yards and the first down.

FIELD GOAL DOLPHINS: Sanders drills the 39-yard field goal to give the Dolphins a 3-0 lead with 2:59 left in the first quarter. The drive went 52 yards on 14 plays, taking 7:45 off the clock.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 25.

On 2nd and 7 Allen finds Knox who rumbles down the field for a gain of 45 yards into Miami territory.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen finds Morris for the 14-yard touchdown. Bass' extra point attempt is good to give the Bills a 7-3 lead with 1:05 left in the first quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 4 plays, taking 1:54 off the clock.

The Dolphins will start their drive at their own 25.

Mostert breaks through the line and breaks off a 68-yard run, shedding multiple would-be Bills tackles.

SECOND QUARTER: Bills 14, Dolphins 13

FIELD GOAL DOLPHINS: Sanders drills the 21-yard field goal to cut Buffalo's lead to 7-6 with 14:47 left in the second quarter. The drive went 72 yards on 5 plays, taking 1:18 off the clock.

The Bills will start their drive at their own 25.

Allen finds Davis on a strike over the middle for a gain of 21 yards on 3rd and 17 to keep the drive alive.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen dumps it off to Hines for the 10-yard touchdown. Bass' extra point attempt is good to extend Buffalo's lead to 14-6 with 8:18 left in the second quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 12 plays, taking 6:29 off the clock.

The Dolphins will start their drive at their own 25.

Tagovailoa goes deep down the sideline to Waddle on 3rd and 5 for a gain of 34 yards into Buffalo territory.

Tua finds Hill on 3rd and 5 for a gain of 6 yards as the Dolphins extend the drive once more, and then once again on 3rd and 10 for 15 yards.

TOUCHDOWN DOLPHINS: Ahmed plunges up the middle and breaks a tackle for an 11-yard touchdown. Sanders' extra point attempt cuts Buffalo's lead to 14-13 with 2:59 left in the second quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 10 plays, taking 5:19 off the clock.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.