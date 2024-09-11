Dolphins to be without Pro Bowl RB in Week 2 clash with Bills
The Miami Dolphins will be without a reigning Pro Bowler when they take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, as head coach Mike McDaniel ruled running back Raheem Mostert out for the upcoming Thursday Night Football clash on Wednesday morning. The sideline boss also stated that dynamic sophomore running back De’Von Achane will be a game-time decision.
Mostert is coming off an electric 2023 campaign in which he totaled a career-high 1,187 scrimmage yards and 21 total touchdowns, a league-high 18 of which came on the ground. He’s one of the league's fastest running backs, a pivotal part of a Miami offense predicated on elite speed at every skill position. He tallied nine yards on six attempts in the Dolphins’ Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, his workload limited due to the chest injury that will keep him sidelined this Thursday.
Not being tasked with containing Mostert will be a big benefit for Buffalo’s defense, especially considering the absences of linebacker Matt Milano and nickel defender Taron Johnson. Achane could still prove a problem if he does suit up, however, as he’s coming off a rookie season in which he averaged 7.8 yards per carry while picking up 997 scrimmage yards. He tallied 24 rushing yards and one score on 10 carries in Week 1, also catching seven passes for 76 yards; he picked up an ankle injury in the Dolphins’ win.
Miami’s rushing attack will likely lean on Jeff Wilson and rookie Jaylen Wright if Achane joins Mostert on the inactive list, with some simulated run plays possible for wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Bills’ Week 2 clash with the Dolphins kicks off at 8:15 p.m.
