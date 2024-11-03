WATCH: Bills K Tyler Bass receives game ball after game-winning kick vs. Dolphins
Tyler Bass delivered when the Buffalo Bills needed him most.
The veteran kicker’s persistent struggles have been well-documented. He made just 82.8% of his kicks throughout the 2023 campaign (22nd amongst kickers with 25 or more field goal attempts), going just two of five on field goal attempts in the postseason. His struggles have carried over into the 2024 campaign, as he had connected on just 80% of his field goals and 92.9% of his extra points entering Week 9. The organization publicly stood by Bass amid his woes, but it, too, had started to prepare for a pivot, with general manager Brandon Beane telling reporters that the team would turn to a “better option” if need be.
Bass again struggled to start Buffalo’s Week 9 clash with the Miami Dolphins, missing an extra point in the third quarter before banking the ball off the upright on another later in the contest. Discourse in Western New York had again shifted to alternative kicking options; it was the 27-year-old, however, who would ultimately have the final word in the conversation.
With the score tied at 27-27 with under two minutes remaining in the divisional bout, the Bills attempted to mount a game-winning drive from their own 30-yard line. The chains were moved via penalties and a few Mack Hollins completions, with the stage being set for Bass to potentially win the game with a 61-yard kick with 10 seconds remaining.
Though perhaps pessimistic, logic suggested that Bass would miss the kick. He’s been struggling for the better part of the last year, and 61 yards would set a new career-long by a considerable margin. Giving the kicker the opportunity to refind his form with the lights shining upon him seemed like a nice thought, but the Buffalo faithful was almost universally preparing for overtime.
And then Bass made the kick.
The Dolphins didn’t even ice him. Bass just went about the attempt per usual, and he didn’t only make the kick—he nailed it. The ball sailed straight through the uprights and would’ve been good from even further. Miami got the ball back with a few seconds remaining and couldn’t execute a miracle play, with Bass’ inspiring field goal ultimately serving as the winning score.
Cheers erupted on the sideline and throughout Highmark Stadium, with the celebration carrying over into the locker room after the win. Head coach Sean McDermott highlighted Bass after the victory, awarding him the game ball.
It’s an inspiring moment that will hopefully provide Bass with some much-needed confidence moving forward. He’s reminded himself that he’s not only capable of making routine kicks, but game-winning, 60-plus yard attempts when the lights are brightest. Bass was once one of the most reliable kickers in the league, and one could hope that he’s now set himself back on the path to again achieving that status.
