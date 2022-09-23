Bills Blockers: Which 3 Dolphins Create Concern in AFC East Undefeated Showdown?

The Buffalo Bills entered the season as a popular prediction for which team might represent the AFC in the Super Bowl next February.

And while they've done little to take away from that hype, the Miami Dolphins have begun to build a little momentum as a competitor themselves.

But the rail is going to split this weekend when both teams see each other in a battle of the AFC East's undefeated.

And there are three Dolphins in particular who could have profound impacts on their team's upset bid.

RECEIVER TYREEK HILL

One of the most popular receivers in the game today for good reason, Hill was instrumental in helping Miami comeback and defeat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

Through two games, Hill is the Dolphins' top-graded offensive player according to Pro Football Focus with an 83.9 mark out of 100. The fourth-best grade of all qualifying receivers in the league.

Hill is second in the NFL in yards after catch, and while he'd love to be first, the fact his teammate Jalen Waddle is at the top of that list has to make the Dolphins pretty happy.

SAFETY BRANDON JONES

Miami's top-graded pass rusher so far, Jones has only rushed opposing quarterbacks seven times, but he's gotten home for a sack once and created pressure about one-third of the time he does get after it.

In all, the Dolphins' pass rush hasn't been insanely productive, and that's a good thing for the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen who should find solid time to scan and find his targets.

However, they do have some guys who enjoy chasing down quarterbacks, so Allen will have to stay sharp for when Miami does decide to bring pressure on Sunday.

CORNERBACK KADER KOHOU

Every year there's an undrafted free agent or two that make a splash for the NFL team that took a chance on them.

Coming out of Texas A&M-Commerce, Kohou wasn't an NFL Scouting Combine invite, nor was he a highly talked about sleeper prospect.

But he's been an early standout for the Dolphins and currently holds the highest pass coverage grade on the team.

Now, he's only been on the field for a total of 33 coverage snaps and has been targeted only four times in those.

Still, the early performance has caught a lot of attention, and it's possible Allen and the Bills' offense will come out looking to find out if this Miami gem is the real-deal, or fool's gold.

