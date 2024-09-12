Electric second-year RB’s status determined in Bills, Dolphins Week 2 inactive lists
There aren’t any surprise inclusions on the Buffalo Bills’ inactives list ahead of their Week 2 clash with the Miami Dolphins, as the injured Taron Johnson headlines the six-player list.
The reigning second-team All-Pro cornerback picked up a forearm injury early during Buffalo’s Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and head coach Sean McDermott ruled him out of this week’s game on Monday. Defensive end Dawuane Smoot is likely the second most notable name on the list, but he, too, was ruled out with a toe injury on Monday.
Defensive end Javon Solomon, linebacker Joe Andreessen, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, and offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark round out the inactives list. Solomon was listed as doubtful on the final injury report with the oblique injury that sidelined him in Week 1. Andreessen, Ulofoshio, and Van Demark were also inactive last week; rookie Tylan Grable fills Van Demark’s spot as the team’s primary backup offensive tackle.
Miami’s inactives list is perhaps the more interesting of the two teams, as it does not include electric sophomore running back De’Von Achane. The speedster, who was dealing with an ankle injury, averaged 7.8 yards per carry as a rookie as he picked up 997 scrimmage yards and 11 total scores; his speed presents a problem for a Buffalo defense that’s down two important run defenders in Johnson and linebacker Matt Milano. Fellow Dolphins ballcarrier Raheem Mostert is on the inactives list, but he was ruled out on Wednesday with a chest injury.
The Bills’ Week 2 clash with Miami kicks off at 8:15 p.m.
