The elbow of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had Bills Mafia biting its collective nails headed into a pivotal home matchup Sunday against the streaking Minnesota Vikings (7-1).

Looks like the nervousness will have to continue for another day.

Buffalo released its Thursday injury report and listed some key players as DNPs, including Allen. He has now missed a second straight practice following the elbow injury he suffered in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the New York Jets, which saw Allen take an awkward hit to his upper body while in the throwing motion.

The Bills could be without their franchise quarterback for Sunday, instead relying on veteran backup Case Keenum in Allen’s potential absence.

But along with Allen, here’s who else was absent from Thursday’s session along with other statues:

DNP:

- QB Josh Allen

- DB Kaiir Elam

- DB Jordan Poyer

- LB Tremaine Edmunds

- DE Greg Rousseau

FULL PRACTICE:

- LB Matt Milano

- C Mitch Morse

- OL David Quessenberry

- DB Cam Lewis

- DB Dane Jackson

- OT Spencer Brown

Seeing full practice for Milano, who missed Sunday’s game against the Jets with an oblique injury, is a welcome sight for a Buffalo defense that will desperately need its do-it-all linebacker against a talented Minnesota offense.

The team will provide additional injury updates on Friday before the Vikings and Bills kickoff from Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

