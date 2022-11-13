Vikings vs. Bills: Devin Singletary Leading Buffalo

Some of the best teams in the NFL will square off when the Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

That storyline, however, is on the back burner due to the questions surrounding both teams.

The Vikings are 7-1, but after coming from behind to beat the Washington Commanders 20-17 on Nov. 6, it’s fair to wonder if they’re legit contenders. The Vikings have only beaten one team whose record is above .500, and each of their wins has come in one-score games.

The Philadelphia Eagles handed Minnesota its only loss on Sept. 19, 24-7.

A win over the 6-2 Bills under normal circumstances would give the Vikings the validation they’re seeking, but a series of injuries has left Buffalo reeling.

Josh Allen is nursing an elbow injury and is active but wasn’t on the field for warm-ups. Allen suffered a sprained UCL ligament in the Bills’ 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Nov. 6.

If Allen doesn't play, Case Keenum would be in line to start for the Bills.

Buffalo will be without Jordan Poyer, Gregory Rosseau and other key defensive players.

Here are the rest of the inactive players for both teams.

Bills:

DE Gregory Rousseau

S Jordan Poyer

CB Kaiir Elam

CB Tre'Davious White

TE Tommy Sweeney

OL Justin Murray

LB Baylon Spector

Vikings:

CB Cameron Dantzler

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

OLB Luiji Vilain

G/C Chris Reed

OLB Benton Whitley

OT Vederian Lowe

DL Esezi Otomewo

Stay tuned for live updates of the game.

First Quarter:

The Vikings won the toss and deferred. Buffalo will get the ball to start the game. They'll begin the drive at the 24-yard line.

Allen throws a screen to Stefon Diggs and he loses four yards. Allen throws another quick pass to Khalil Shakir and gets six yards. Buffalo calls a timeout before getting a delay of game penalty. On third and eight, Allen's pass is tipped and falls incomplete.

Sam Martin's punt is run back to Minnesota's 26-yard line.

Change of possession.

Kirk Cousins' first pass of the game is batted down. Before second and 10, Minnesota takes a timeout. Cousins hands it off to Dalvin Cook and he loses a yard. On third and 11, Cousins connects with Justin Jefferson for a huge play, getting 46 yards and putting them at Buffalo's 25-yard line.

Cook gets another handoff and only gains a yard. On second and nine, Cousins rolls right and completes a pass to T.J. Hockenson for six yards. On third and three, Cousins finds Jefferson in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown.

Greg Joseph's extra point is good with 10:13 left in the first quarter.

Vikings 7, Bills 0

Change of possession.

Duke Johnson has a big return and runs it back to Minnesota's 47-yard line.

After play-action, Allen completes a pass to Diggs for seven yards. Minnesota is flagged for a horsecollar tackle which adds 15 yards to the play.

Devin Singletary gets his first carry of the game and he breaks a run for 21 yards to Minnesota's four-yard line.

On first and goal, Singletary gets another carry and is stopped at the line of scrimmage. Singletary gets another handoff and he runs in it from five yards out for a touchdown.

Tyler Bass' extra point is good.

Bills 7, Vikings 7

Change of possession.

Bass' kickoff is a touchback.

Cousins stumbles and Cook has to fall on the ball after losing five yards. On second and 15, Cousins' pass to Jefferson only gains four yards. On third and 11, Cousins checks down to Cook and he's stopped a yard short of a first down.

Ryan Wright's punt is caught by Nyheim Hines and he runs it eight yards to Buffalo's 29-yard line.

Change of possession.

Gabriel Davis gets his first catch for 20 yards on the pass from Allen.

James Cook loses a yard on the carry. Singletary runs for five yards on second down. On third and six, Allen completes a pass to Isaiah McKenzie for eight yards and a first down.

On first down, Allen finds Diggs after the play-action for 17 yards and he goes out of bounds at Minnesota's 19-yard line.

Singletary loses a yard on first down. On second down, Allen's pass falls incomplete after it hits Davis' hands. On third and 11, Allen scrambles 12 yards for a first down.

Cook gets the toss on first and goal and runs for eight yards to the Vikings' one-yard line. Singletary gets the handoff and runs it in for his second touchdown of the game.

Bass' extra point is good with 1:04 left in the quarter.

Bills 14, Vikings 7

Change of possession.

