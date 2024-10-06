It's official: Bills need to find a way to acquire WR Davante Adams
The Buffalo Bills made significant alterations to their weapons corps in the 2024 offseason, moving on from perennial Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs and complementary option Gabriel Davis in favor of a medley of talented, but unproven pass-catchers like Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, and Khalil Shakir to diversify offensive production. While a few weapons have been promising, others have been a bit underwhelming compared to expectations or complete non-factors. Shakir being sidelined in Buffalo's ugly Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans and the team's subsequent lack of production from the receiving corps should alert general manager Brandon Beane that the Bills have a significant problem that needs to be addressed if Buffalo wants to be a real contender this season.
With Shakir sidelined, Buffalo’s wide receivers were targeted by Allen 18 times in the Week 5 loss; they hauled in just four total passes. Four. For 76 yards, with Coleman catching the lone touchdown. Are you kidding me? It's true that Allen had one of his worst games in recent memory, but regardless, it was a putrid game from the receiving corps. And while Shakir’s ultimate re-introduction into the unit should provide a jolt, we’ve seen these issues when he’s in the lineup; the third-year contributor will raise the receiving corps' floor, but its ceiling is low regardless.
Related: Bills' embarrassing mistake on final play makes tough loss vs. Texans look even worse
Buffalo needs help at wide receiver, and fortunately, one of the best wide receivers in the league in Davante Adams is reportedly on the trade market. The Bills reportedly have interest; the financials are difficult (Adams has a base salary of $17 million and Buffalo has just over $3 million in salary cap space), but where there’s a will, there’s a way. The Bills are slated to have 10 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, including extra picks in the second and fourth rounds; give Las Vegas what it wants to eat some of Adams’ salary, and give Allen a bonafide No. 1 weapon for the foreseeable future.
There are other options out there too, such as Cleveland Browns wideout Amari Cooper and young Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs. Either could be acquired with less draft capital and would be financially cheaper; however, they aren't the same level of player as Adams. Beane's not afraid to pull off blockbuster maneuvers when he thinks they could better position his team for immediate success (see the 2020 acquisition of Diggs and 2022 signing of Von Miller); acquiring Adams would certainly accomplish this.
Davante Adams would be good for Keon Coleman
Rookie Keon Coleman will ultimately be a good receiver for the Bills but has been inconsistent; for every great play he pulls off, there are one or two that make you yell at the screen. This is to be expected from a rookie, and while he'll learn from his early peaks and valleys, adding Adams to the mix would benefit Coleman in not only giving defenders someone else to key on, but also in giving Coleman someone to model himself after on and off the field.
Buffalo needs a playmaking veteran presence, a true alpha to turn its collection of "good to have" players at wide receiver and tight end into a truly fearsome unit. The trade deadline is November 5, but getting this done sooner rather than later may be beneficial for all parties involved.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —