The Buffalo Bills welcome the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the regular-season finale.

It's been an unprecedented week in the history of the league, and the game of football took a backseat to the importance and fragility of human life.

Nearly a week after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati after making a tackle during the Monday Night Football matchup between the Bengals and Bills, it's back to business as usual for the NFL. ... kind of.

Bills coach Sean McDermott continues to be a rock for his team and a natural leader, as indicated by quarterback Josh Allen's comments regarding the Hamlin situation:

"I can't say enough about what he did, what he said to us in the locker room," Allen said. "Obviously, just a dire circumstance that nobody's expecting, nobody's ready for. You can never put yourself in that situation until it happens. ... Coach handled it as perfect as anybody could."

The Bills will now look to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC after the Kansas City Chiefs locked up the No. 1 and a first-round bye in Saturday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots won the toss and elected to defer.

FIRST QUARTER: Bills 7, Patriots 7

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: In an incredible storybook beginning to the game, Hines runs Folk's opening kickoff back 96 yards for a touchdown. The extra point is good for a 7-0 Bills lead with 14:46 left in the first quarter.

New England can't move the ball after taking over at its own 26 after the kickoff, and the Palardy punt goes 49 yards to the BUF 32, fair caught by Hines.

Bills first down from their own 32, Allen hits Diggs short left side for five yards, then Allen finds Diggs again for six more and a first down at the BUF 43.

Allen misses Davis short left, then finds Singletary for three more for a 3rd and 7. Allen gets sacked for a loss of 13 and a fourth down.

The Martin punt goes 41 yards to the NE 26.

Stevenson runs off left tackle for three yards, Jones then hits Stevenson for six more for a 3rd and 1, when Jones hits Meyers for 20 and a first down at the BUF 45.

Jones finds Parker deep across the middle for 17 yards. Penalty on BUF-T.White, Defensive Holding, declined.

Jones finds Stevenson short on the right side for five, then Harris runs up the middle for six to extend the drive again.

Jones hits Parker at the BUF 6 for 11 yards and a 1st and Goal. Jones runs up the middle for a gain of four.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: Jones finds Meyers in the back left of the end zone, and Meyers makes a circus catch keeping both feet in bounds for the touchdown. The extra point is good for a 7-7 tie. The scoring drive goes 74 yards in nine plays and took 4:44 off the clock.

The Folk kick goes 60 yards to the BUF 5, Hines returns it 20 yards to the BUF 25.

NE-J. Peppers was injured during the play. J. Peppers walks off.

Singletary runs off left guard for seven yards on first down, then Allen scrambles left for two yards to the BUF 33 for a 3rd and 2. Allen finds Diggs deep right side for 16 yards and a first down at the BUF 49.

Allen throws incomplete on first down, then completes to Davis for nine more and on 3rd and 1, Singletary runs off left tackle for two and a new set of downs.

On first down Allen misses Davis deep on the right side as the pass is tipped in the secondary, then Diggs caches Allen's pass for 16 yards and a first down from the NE 24.

Cook runs for four yards, then Allen throws incomplete to Shakir. On 3rd and 6 from the 20, Allen finds Davis at the NE 2 for a gain of 18 yards and a 1st and Goal.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Bills 14, Patriots 14

Singletary runs off left guard for a loss of two yards.