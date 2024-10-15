Aaron Rodgers speaks out against egregious penalty on Bills DE A.J. Epenesa in Week 6
The Buffalo Bills' Week 6 Monday Night Football win over the New York Jets wasn’t just a battle on the field, it was a flag-flying, whistle-blowing marathon that left NFL fans and analysts alike scratching their heads. Even New York quarterback Aaron Rodgers, never one to shy away from the mic, stepped up to the podium and kicked off his post-game press conference with a straightforward statement: “It seemed a bit ridiculous.”
And he wasn’t wrong. The game was littered with a staggering 22 penalties for a combined 204 yards, courtesy of lead referee Adrian Hill and his crew. Every time the Bills or Jets seemed to gain any momentum, another flag hit the turf, leaving fans wondering if they were watching football or a referee highlight reel.
Rodgers took issue with one call in particular, an unnecessary roughness penalty called in the third quarter against Buffalo defender A.J. Epenesa. “That’s not roughing the passer,” Rodgers said, likely speaking the thoughts of every fan who saw the replay. It was a routine third-down sack that extended a New York drive and ultimately allowed the team to go down the field, kick a field goal, and tie the game at 20. The penalty not only turned the tide of the game, but it was one of several questionable calls by this crew, only adding to the frustration of an already slow-paced game.
In true Rodgers fashion, he even threw in a pop culture reference, pulling out a gem from the animated comedy South Park: "We might as well play Sarcastaball if we're going to call those things. (For those unfamiliar, Sarcastaball is a sport from the show, poking fun at over-the-top safety regulations in football).
It’s never fun to watch a referee crew bog down a game with incessant calls, and it’s even less enjoyable to watch them attempt to have an active impact on the outcome of games. Buffalo offensive tackle Spencer Brown even commented on the frustrating Week 6 performance of the assigned crew; it makes for an unenjoyable experience for both the player and viewer, but alas, the NFL has never been an entity that assesses things with consistency. Let’s hope that this game will prove to be an anomaly.
