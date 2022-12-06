In what has felt like a college-style recruitment, Odell Beckham Jr., the hottest free agent on the market, will seemingly make his decision sooner rather than later.

But what about the teams' decision?

The "red flag'' that we've written about often in this space has finally come to the attention of the media at large in Dallas, where the Cowboys are tapping the brakes on the idea of OBJ helping them "this year.''

The simple question that OBJ has been unable to answer to the satisfaction of the Cowboys: How can you be "cleared to play,'' but not "cleared to work out?''

Over the last few days, Beckham is wrapping up his visits with the Cowboys after visiting with the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills.

With his third visit coming to a close, Ian Rapoport has reported that Beckham will return to his family and make the long-awaited decision, maybe at midweek.

But that fails to answer the real question.

At his best, Beckham is a 1,000-yard receiver, but that is the biggest question, is he at his best?

Beckham made the decision that he would not be working out for any of the teams during his visits. We know the Cowboys were disappointed in that decision ... and that it cooled their interest.

Despite reports surfacing that he had received medical clearance after suffering an ACL injury in last February's Super Bowl. ... well, until he laces up the cleats ...

There are no assurances to these franchises that OBJ truly healthy and ready to go, which leads to the next logical step: The Bills (and others) considering the offer of a "prove-it deal'' that begins with a rehab process overseen by his employer.

Once all the parades and the dinners and the basketball games are over ... That's a sensible Bills approach.

