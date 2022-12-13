Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …

DEC 13 BEAS OFFICIAL, 4 MOVES Buffalo made it official on receiver Cole Beasley, and he has signed with the team’s practice squad, with a plan for him to move up to the Josh Allen-led varsity soon enough.

The Bills also added defensive lineman Brandin Bryant to their 53-man roster while cutting defensive tackle C.J. Brewer and releasing receiver Marquez Stevenson from the practice squad.

DEC 10 SMOKE UP The Bills announced on Saturday that they are elevating receiver John "Smoke'' to the active roster.

Brown, 32, joined the Bills in 2019 and played two seasons here, becoming a locker room and fan favorite. He recently signed on with the Bills practice squad and could be in line to contribute to Sunday's Jets at Buffalo AFC East showdown.

DEC 8 TICKING TIME BOMB? Is Odell Beckham Jr. - or, more specifically, his knee - a "ticking time bomb''?

That is among the eye-catching phrases being used by NFL reporter Albert Breer of SI, who says that before the Rams signed him last season, they assumed his knee would eventually "explode'' as a result of a 2020 surgery that was "botched.''

Said Breer: "They thought he wouldn't be able to make it through the year without his knee exploding ... Odell Beckham’s 2020 surgery was a mess to the point where the Rams had concerns about signing him last year - feeling like his knee was a ticking time bomb.

"That bomb went off in the Super Bowl.''

How much is this more recent surgery tied to the previous one? That is not fully known. But CowboysSI.com reported last week - well before Beckham's two-day visit to Dallas - that the Cowboys privately viewed his decision to not work out as a "red flag.''

And the Bills' reluctance to even make an offer - a situation we believe to be the case as of late Thursday - suggests a "red flag'' as well.

It doesn't mean the Bills think OBJ's rehabbing knee is going to "explode.'' But "red flag''? Yes. We can go with that.

DEC 7 ARAZIA UPDATE Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and his teammates on the San Diego State football team will not face criminal charges in connection with an alleged gang rape of a minor that occurred at a party in October 2021, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

A civil case is ongoing with the rookie Araiza having been cut on Aug. 27 amid an accusation of him of having sex with a then-17-year-old high school senior, and then holding her at his residence while multiple men raped her.

But why no criminal charges?

"Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction," the DA's office said "Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

DEC 1 HAMLIN EJECTED AFTER MEYERS HIT In the waning moments of the Buffalo Bills' blowout win over the New England Patriots, defensive back Damar Hamlin was ejected following a hit on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Hamlin's play will likely be reviewed by the league in the coming days and the Bills safety could receive a fine or discipline.

DEC 1 JUDON NEW DEAL The Patriots are trying to keep up with the Bills ... on the field and under the salary cap.

Along those lines, New England has restructured the contract of standout pass-rusher Matthew Judon. The restructure will add $2.21 million to New England’s current cap room.

This move (read more here) is all about operating costs for New England, not tied to any particular move ... unlike what many OBJ-minded folks think about what the Bills front office has just done ...

NOV 30 NEW TRE’ FOR OBJ? The Buffalo Bills are planning on getting on-field help from Tre’Davious White now that he’s healthy.

But as first noted by Sal Capaccio, the Bills are now now using White’s contract to create $2.5 million in cap space.

The team was reportedly down to $332,000 in remaining cap space.

White, a former first-round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft and a standout before his knee injury, is simply involved in a business move here - the transfer of money from one pocket to another. At that $2.5 mil of room? Every bit helps … especially for a Bills team planning to bid on Odell Beckham Jr.

NOV 28 OBJ 'COMEDY HOUR' Odell Beckham Jr., early on Sunday, tweeted about a notable experience without being specific, calling something “Comedy hour.''

And what is that "something''? It appears that OBJ, the target of the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys and others, got himself involved in an airplane incident that allegedly - you can look for yourself - got him escorted off the airplane.

"Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me,'' OBJ tweeted. "I've seen it all.''

The Bills and Cowboys certainly hope that whatever trouble OBJ got himself involved in that it doesn't impact their plans to host the free agent this week, with the plan that the two-time All-Pro receiver can be the over-the-top piece of a Super Bowl charge.

NOV 27 PETERMAN STARTING FOR BEARS Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman, infamous for his subpar performances and interceptions, is drawing his first NFL start since 2018 for the Chicago Bears today.

The Bears elevated him from the practice squad yesterday after Justin Fields' shoulder injury. Trevor Siemian was expected to start against the New York Jets, but hurt his oblique during warmups, leading Peterman to start.

NOV 26 3 MOVES The Bills on Saturday signed vet cornerback Xavier Rhodes up from their practice squad and also placed promising rookie corner Christian Benford on IR.

Oh, and one more: Fan favorite John "Smoke'' Brown is back as well.

The 5-10 speedster Brown is joining the Buffalo practice squad.

NOV 24 VON MILLER INJURED Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a lower body injury on Thanksgiving Day against the Detroit Lions.

He walked off on his own power and received further attention in the blue medical tent.

Stick with Bills Central for updates on this developing story.

Check out LIVE GAME UPDATES HERE...

NOV 21 BILLS WALKING BOOTS The Buffalo Bills got their win over the Cleveland Browns ... but they also collected some injury issues.

According to the WGR-550, center Mitch Morse, defensive end AJ Epenesa and offensive lineman David Quessenberry left Ford Field in Detroit in walking boots.