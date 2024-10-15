WATCH: Pat McAfee reacts to Bills’ blockbuster trade for WR Amari Cooper
ESPN personality Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Buffalo Bills' acquisition of wide receiver Amari Cooper on the Tuesday edition of The Pat McAfee Show. McAfee and his crew were full of praise for the Bills in what the host called "a heist," applauding general manager Brandon Beane for landing a receiver of Cooper's caliber "for seemingly just one pick."
After watching the Las Vegas Raiders send Davante Adams to the New York Jets to reunite with his old quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, McAfee couldn't help but commend the Bills for keeping pace and landing their own elite wideout in Cooper.
“Brandon Beane is cooking up in Buffalo,” McAfee said, clearly excited by what this means for the Bills’ offense.
You can watch McAfee and the crew break down the Cooper trade in their signature style.
The excitement isn’t just about the trade itself, it's about what Cooper brings to the table in a Bills uniform. Cooper is coming off a stellar season where he racked up 1,250 receiving yards with Joe Flacco largely under center in Cleveland. Now, he’ll be catching passes from one of the league’s top quarterbacks Josh Allen, and McAfee believes the sky’s the limit.
Buffalo is already considered one of the AFC’s top contenders, but adding Cooper significantly raises the ceiling of its offense. His skill set and veteran experience will make an immediate on-and-off-field impact in Buffalo, and we wouldn't be surprised if he quickly proves McAfee's reaction correct.
