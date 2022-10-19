NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Who Do Bills Take in Round 1?

While the Buffalo Bills continue to steamroll through the regular season, there's always someone who has an eye towards the future.

The next NFL Draft is just six months away, and the Bills will have a chance to continue building a championship team ... or shoring up a team to defend the Super Bowl title.

A team like the Bills needs a magnifying glass to find a flaw. While the offensive line isn't exactly a weakness for Buffalo, it can never hurt upgrading the protection for quarterback Josh Allen.

That's why in Sports Illustrated's latest 2023 mock draft, the Bills select - at No. 31 - Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski.

"Skoronski possesses exceptional athleticism, great passion and high character," SI writes. "His quick feet and fundamentally sound technique are two of his more favorable attributes."

Skoronski has been pegged as one of the top tackles in the Class of 2023, and previous mock drafts have had him selected much higher than No. 31, making this a massive bargain for Buffalo should this happen. However, Skoronski has not played as well this season as he has in the past, but he still brings tremendous upside to the table.

The Bills already have Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown holding down the ends on the offensive line, so it's possible that Buffalo could use Skoronski inside or as a swing tackle.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.