Bills dominant OL ranked as one of NFL's best entering Week 4
The Buffalo Bills' offense has been on a tear to start the 2024 campaign, as the team has been dominant on both sides of the ball over the past 10 quarters. Buffalo is averaging over 37 points a game, and its offensive line is a huge part of the reason why. For as great as quarterback Josh Allen has been, the line is giving him all the time he needs to dissect opposing secondaries. They're also opening holes in the ground game, helping James Cook to a healthy 4.6 yards per carry.
PFF recognizes the dominance of the Bills' offensive line. In their weekly line rankings, the outlet has the Bills ranked at No. 3 in the league, moving up one spot from last week. Writer Zoltan Buday praised the line's performance, noting their high grades in several of the outlet's metrics.
"The Buffalo offensive line did not allow a single sack or quarterback hit in the team's win over Jacksonville," Buday wrote. "As a result, the unit placed eighth in PFF pass-blocking efficiency score in Week 3. They have yet to give up either a sack or a quarterback hit this season and rank fifth in PFF pass-blocking efficiency after three games."
PFF listed Dion Dawkins as the top player on the line, sighting his 2.2% of pressures allowed, which is the fourth-best in the league. In addition, right tackle Spencer Brown, who just recently inked an extension with the team, has been fantastic. His pass-blocking grade of 81.0 ranks third at the position and 19th among all offensive linemen. As long as the Buffalo line continues to dominate the trenches, the Bills' offense will continue to roll. It puts defenses in a massive dilemma. They can't get to Allen with a four-man front and have to bring blitzes; however, Allen is one of the best in the league against the blitz.
So what can an opponent do? Through three games, the answer is a resounding "not much." The offensive line will get its next chance to shine when the Bills play the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 4 Sunday Night Football clash.
