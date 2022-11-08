After staying atop Sports Illustrated’s rankings for most of the season, the Buffalo Bills slid to No. 2 after their 20-17 loss to the New York Jets.

The Bills slid behind the Philadelphia Eagles, who remain the only undefeated team in the NFL.

“The Bills have been Super Bowl favorites since the season started, and might have been No. 1 if not for Sunday’s loss to the Jets,” SI writes. “One voter left them in the top spot, anyway. We are awaiting news about Josh Allen’s elbow injury, but the Bills still have the inside track for the AFC’s top seed.”

The Bills received 218 points in the rankings. Two voters still had Buffalo in first place, while the lowest they were ranked was third. In total, they received 218 points, while the Eagles got 221 points.

Allen’s play of late has caused his case for MVP to have less steady ground, but the most concerning news is his elbow injury. Allen’s elbow is being evaluated for an injury to his ulna collateral ligament (UCL) — an injury he has familiarity with.

On Oct. 14, 2018, Allen injured his UCL against the Houston Texans and consequently missed four games. UCL injuries are common for pitchers in Major League Baseball. A torn UCL typically causes pitchers to miss 12 to 18 months.

In his last six quarters of play, Allen has thrown four interceptions and no touchdowns. Allen completed 18 of his 34 passes for 205 yards and threw two picks against the Jets. Allen ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Allen was also sacked five times in the loss.

Buffalo will look to get back on track when they host the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m.

