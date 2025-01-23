Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen keeps it real about Ravens play, prepares for Chiefs
Josh Allen doesn’t just bring the heat on the field—he’s also a master of keeping things light off of it. During Wednesday’s press conference leading up to the Buffalo Bills’ AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen delivered a playful moment.
The question was about a 4th-down play late in the Ravens game where it looked like Allen was considering pitching the ball to running back James Cook. Naturally, a reporter asked if that thought ever crossed his mind. Allen, smirking, let out a laugh before playfully denying it: “No.”
But the banter didn’t stop there. The reporter pressed on: would young Josh Allen have tried it? Allen chuckled again and admitted, “Yes, he would’ve done that. It may have crossed my mind, but I didn’t do it.”
And with that, Allen capped off the moment with a humble nod to the growth in his game. “The good guy won,” he said, reflecting on everything that had to go right to make the play work without taking unnecessary risks.
That exchange isn’t just another lighthearted moment from Allen—it’s a testament to how far he’s come as a quarterback. While the young Josh Allen might have taken the flashy risk, today’s version knows when to dial it back and make the smart play. That balance of athleticism and discipline has kept Allen in the MVP conversation all season.
As the Bills head to Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship, Allen will have to lean on the same poise and confidence he showed in that Ravens game, especially with a trip to the Super Bowl hanging in the balance.
The matchup against Kansas City promises fireworks, with two of the league’s most electrifying quarterbacks squaring off. For Allen, it’s another chance to cement his legacy and bring Buffalo one step closer to football glory.
