Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen tells other teams to stay away from hiring this Bills coach
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen isn’t just making headlines for his MVP-caliber performances—he’s also dropping playful warnings to NFL teams about poaching one of his key coaches. In a press conference on Wednesday, Allen addressed rumors of offensive coordinator Joe Brady receiving head coaching interview requests, and his response was equal parts humor and loyalty.
When asked what Joe Brady means to the Bills’ success, Allen couldn’t resist having a little fun. He laughed and quipped, “Nothing, he hasn’t done anything for us. Teams should stay away from him.” Of course, anyone following the Bills’ 13-4 season knows that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Under Brady’s guidance, Allen has continued to thrive, cementing himself as a top MVP candidate while leading one of the league’s most explosive offenses. Brady’s offensive schemes have played a pivotal role in Buffalo’s success, keeping the team among the AFC’s elite.
You can see Josh deliver the message in the first minute mark of his press conference.
It’s no surprise that teams are lining up to interview Brady for head coaching roles. His work with Allen and the Bills speaks for itself. The Bills have a top-tier offense and have been a scoring machine while averaging three points per drive—a historically elite mark.
Brady has also helped Allen elevate his game, making him the first QB in history with over 40 touchdowns, fewer than 8 turnovers, and fewer than 20 sacks in a season. Buffalo is primed for another deep postseason run, thanks in large part to Brady’s offensive creativity.
Josh Allen might have joked about Brady “doing nothing,” but it’s no secret that the Bills’ success this year is a team effort, and Joe Brady has been a key part of the equation. So, will NFL teams heed Allen’s advice to “stay away,” or will Brady be calling the shots for a new franchise next season?
In the meantime, Bills fans can rest easy knowing their MVP quarterback and offensive coordinator are locked in for the playoffs.
