Buffalo Bills RB James Cook scrubs team from social media, what’s next
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook had a monster season, and now, it looks like he’s making moves to secure a big payday. After racking up 1,267 yards from scrimmage and a conference-leading 18 touchdowns, Cook earned his second straight Pro Bowl selection in 2024—and with numbers like that, it’s easy to see why he’s looking for a new contract before the 2025-26 season kicks off.
But here’s where things get interesting. Cook has seemingly pulled the classic "social media scrub" move, unfollowing the Bills on Instagram and removing nearly all photos of himself in a Bills uniform—except for his Pro Bowl shot. We’ve seen this before with other NFL stars looking for new deals, and while it’s a bold negotiation tactic, it can also create unnecessary distractions for the team and fanbase.
If there’s one person James Cook is likely getting advice from, it’s his older brother, Dalvin Cook, who has been through his fair share of contract disputes in the NFL. Dalvin has publicly advised his younger brother on handling negotiations, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s pushing James to play hardball with Buffalo.
According to Spotrac, if Cook gets the deal he’s aiming for, he will become the second-highest-paid running back in the NFL in 2025, trailing only 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey. Here’s how the top RB salaries would stack up:
- Christian McCaffrey (49ers) – Highest-paid RB
- James Cook (Bills?) – If the deal happens
- Saquon Barkley (Eagles) – $13.5 million
Bills head coach Sean McDermott has spoken highly of Cook, making it clear that the team values him. But valuing a player and paying top dollar for a running back are two different things. The Bills have cap considerations, and while Cook has proven his worth, history suggests that Buffalo might not be willing to break the bank for him.
With free agency approaching and contract talks heating up, Bills fans will have to wait and see how this one plays out. Will Buffalo lock up their star running back, or will Cook’s social media maneuvering signal a possible breakup with the team?