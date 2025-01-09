Buffalo Bills receive huge playoff prediction from Joy Taylor
The Buffalo Bills are heading into the playoffs as one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL. At 13-4, they ended up earning the No. 2 seed in the AFC.
On Sunday afternoon, they will begin their postseason journey with a wild-card matchup against the Denver Broncos.
With that being said, everyone is starting to make their predictions for who they think will be left standing when everything is said and done.
Fox Sports analyst Joy Taylor, who has been heavily in the news cycle recently, spoke out with her thoughts on who is the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest threat. She chose the Bills.
Taylor did make it clear that she's picking the Chiefs, but naming Buffalo as their biggest threat is a compliment as well.
"I don't actually think there is any threat to the Chiefs because I think the Chiefs are going to three-peat. But if you're asking me between these two teams, I also have to go with the Bills," Taylor said.
"Ravens fans are going to be mad at this... but it's not just because the Bills beat the Chiefs this season - which they did. They've played well against them in the postseason. They've lost to them badly in the postseason. They've had every different dynamic but they can walk in and say: we do know how to beat them. The Ravens can't really say that, they're 1-5 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and that one is from 2021."
Beating Kansas City in the playoffs is going to be extremely difficult. However, as Taylor mentioned, the Bills did knock them off in the regular season by a final score of 30-21.
Buffalo is more than capable of beating the Chiefs. In the playoffs, it's a different game, but the Bills clearly know how to do it, as Taylor mentioned.
Hopefully, she ends up being correct. If Buffalo can get to the AFC Championship Game with a shot at the Super Bowl on the line against Kansas City, they will have a chance.
It will be interesting to see what the playoffs have in store. Josh Allen and the Bills are more than capable and talented enough to win it all. They simply have to show up and play their game consistently.