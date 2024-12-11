Buffalo Bills receive major shade from Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski has been appearing on a ton of talk shows and podcats this year and has even made some broadcasting appearances. The longtime rival of the Buffalo Bills has been fun to listen to, but one of his most recent comments had to do with throwing shade at the Bills.
During a recent segment on "The Dan Patrick Show," Gronkowski was asked about the Bills. He offered some interesting thoughts.
Growing up, Gronkowski was a big-time Buffalo fan. He wanted to play for them when he came into the league.
Obviously, he ended up going to the AFC East division rival New England Patriots. While he wanted to play for the Bills, he made some comments that threw some shade at the franchise.
"When I was growing up as a kid I 100% did want to play for Buffalo. That wastheteam. I mean I was a Buffalo Bills fan," Gronkowski said. "I loved Eric Moulds, Takeo Spikes, that era right there was the era where I was really into it. We weren't really passionate like you see now with Bills Mafia because we were just so busy [sic] with everything going on with my family how I had four brothers so we didn't really get to get to too many games but we were Buffalo Bills fans [sic] just overall as a whole and definitely always dreamed of playing for them."
While those comments are a major praise for Buffalo, he continued on and threw his shade.
"I think it worked out for the better when they passed on metwiceand I always used it as motivation as well. [Sic] You know I was really pissed that they didn't take me but deep down I kind of knew that when I got drafted to the New England Patriots that it was a way better situation at the time."
Hearing that Gronkowski so badly wanted to play for the Bills is a bit painful. He would have been an amazing player for Buffalo during those years. Unfortunately, that's not how things played out.
Gronkowski ended up terrorizing the Bills' defense for years. He also had an immense amount of success with the Patriots.
Buffalo definitely made a mistake by passing on him. It's a decision that they probably still kick themselves for to this day.
All of that being said, it's a tough story for the Bills, but it's in the past. Gronkowski is now retired and Buffalo is back to being a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
