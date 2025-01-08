Buffalo Bills receive massive update on star WR before playoffs
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for their AFC wild-card matchup against the Denver Broncos. It's a game that they should win, but the Broncos are a very dangerous team to be playing.
Ahead of this weekend's game, the Bills have had a lot of question marks surrounding them.
One of the biggest has been about the status of star wide receiver Amari Cooper. He has been away from the team due to a personal situation.
No updates have been given about what the situation actually is, but Buffalo did release a massive update on Cooper ahead of their playoff opener.
As shared by Chris Brown, the Bills' radio play-by-play broadcaster, head coach Sean McDermott has revealed that Cooper has returned to the team and that he will practice.
That will put Cooper in a good position to be able to play against Denver.
When Cooper was originally acquired ahead of the NFL trade deadline, he was expected to be a major impact piece for Buffalo. Unfortunately, that has not been the case so far.
In the eight regular season games he played in, Cooper caught just 20 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns.
While those clearly aren't the numbers that the Bills were expecting from him, there is still hope that he can become a big-time X-Factor for the team in the postseason.
Thankfully, Cooper sounds like he'll be good to go. Even if he doesn't produce a huge game, he will give Josh Allen another weapon to utilize and will force the Broncos' defense to stay honest against him.
Hopefully, he can put together a strong performance in his return to the team and that his personal situation is taken care of and that things are going well for him off the field.
All of that being said, the game is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday afternoon and can be watched on CBS.