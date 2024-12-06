Buffalo Bills receive two huge injury updates for Rams game
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for their Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. With a 10-2 record, the Bills are looking to continue keeping pace with the Kansas City Chiefs or potentially catch them in the AFC standings for the No. 1 seed.
Hitting the road for a game against the Rams is not going to be an easy task. Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles are not a pushover team.
While Buffalo is the better team on paper, they'll need to keep their focus and take care of business.
Thankfully, they have received two major injury updates before this week's game.
Both wide receiver Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid were able to be limited in practice again on Thursday after having the same designation on Wednesday. That gives hope that they should be able to be healthy enough to play on Sunday afternoon.
They have both been integral pieces for the offense this season. Having them on the field will be a major key to winning this game.
Coleman has had a solid rookie season for the Bills. He has caught 22 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns.
Kincaid, on the other hand, is right behind him in receiving. He has racked up 34 receptions for 356 yards and two scores himself.
Josh Allen would be the biggest winner if both weapons are able to play. In order for the Buffalo offense to play to its full potential, Coleman and Kincaid need to be playing.
All of that being said, the Bills need their defense to step up in a big way this week as well. Stafford and the Rams are more than capable of putting up big offensive numbers. Buffalo should score their fair share of points, but it will be slowing down the Los Angeles offense that will be necessary.
This is all good news for the Bills. Hopefully, both players are aable to play this weekend and can make a major impact.
