Keep up with important Buffalo Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …

JAN 22 MAHOMES UPDATE Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is insisting "I'll be good to go!'' after injuring his ankle on Saturday in the first half of a 27-20 playoff win over Jacksonville, sending the Chiefs to their fifth straight AFC title game.

But if he is indeed "good to go,'' NFL Network reports, it'll be with a high ankle sprain.

Expect Mahomes' ankle to be a central storyline as Kansas City will play host to either Buffalo or Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday.

JAN 21 BOLD PREDICTION Jaguars star pass rusher Josh Allen - "the other Josh Allen'' - visited with NBC's pregame show about an hour before kickoff for Saturday's playoff game at Arrowhead, and went big.

"We didn't come this far to come this far. We're going to win this game," Allen said. "That's our mentality. We're going to win. We're going to win."

The Jaguars enter this weekend's matchup 9.5-point underdogs to the one-seeded Chiefs. The winner gets the winner of Sunday's Bengals at Bills game in the AFC title game.

JAN 19 BILLS TO LONDON The NFL has announced the five teams that are set to play in the 2023 International Games. ... and your Buffalo Bills lead the list.

The Bills, along with Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots, will each play international games during the 2023 regular season.

The Bills and the Titans will each play a game at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars will also being playing in the UK. And the 2023 season will also see the Chiefs and Patriots both play regular-season games in Germany.

Details of the dates, matchups and kickoff times will be confirmed later in the year when the full 2023 schedule is announced.

JAN 16 BILLS FAN MISSING Orchard Park Police are asking for help in locating a missing person who was around Highmark Stadium during Sunday's Bills' Wild Card victory.

Police say the missing person is a white man, about 5-9, with a scruffy beard and is wearing a Cole Beasley No. 11 jersey with a dark jacket and faded blue jeans.

He "was last seen on the eastern side of the stadium at approximately 8:30 p.m.," police said on social media. "The male was seen heading toward the wooded area/ravine, toward Shadow Lane and California Road area."

Police now say the ravine had been "thoroughly searched'' and that they are confident that nobody is in distress. Nevertheless, anyone with information to offer on this man's whereabouts is asked to call Orchard Park Police at 716-662-6444.

JAN 14 BILLS ELEVATE JOHN "SMOKE" BROWN FOR DOLPHINS GAME

The Buffalo Bills have elevated receiver John Brown and defensive tackle Eli Ankou from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

Brown is coming off a Week 18 performance that saw him snag a diving 42-yard touchdown on his first catch of the season.

Ankou recorded stats in four games for the Bills last season after the team signed him to the practice squad mid-season, totaling nine tackles.

JAN 12 COLE BEASLEY SIGNS WITH BILLS

In an effort to add more experience to the wide receiver corps, the Buffalo Bills have signed wide receiver Cole Beasley from the practice squad to the active roster, per NFL Network.

Beasley, 33, played in two games for the Bills this season, catching two passes for 18 yards.

Beasley has played in each of the last four seasons for the Bills, and signing him for the stretch run gives Josh Allen a familiar face to pass to alongside Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie among others.

JAN 9 MALIK BOYD GM INTERVIEW

The Bills’ senior director of pro personnel, Malik Boyd, will interview for the vacant Titans GM job, reports NFL Network.

Boyd, 52, was a long-time Arizona Cardinals scout who since 2017 has been a key contributor to the building of one of the NFL's best rosters here in Buffalo.

He was a player in the mid-90's for the Vikings before launching his career in scouting.

Worth noting: In addition to the Tennessee vacancy, Boyd's connections might make him a candidate for the open GM job in Arizona as well.

JAN 6 LEAGUE VOTES ON AFC TITLE GAME

The NFL owners voted Friday for the proposed changes to the AFC playoffs, which is highlighted by the possibility of a neutral-site AFC Championship game, per reports from NFL Network.

The altered AFC playoff plan comes in the wake of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering from cardiac arrest in the first quarter of Monday's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, which resulted in the cancellation of the game.

Full details on the new playoff and AFC title game plan can be read here.

JAN 2 HAMLIN CRITICAL Damar Hamlin is in critical condition and is reportedly being “intubated” - meaning is being helped to breath - at a Cincinnati hospital after an early-game tackle in his Bills game at the Bengals.

The NFL has suspended the game in recognition of the seriousness of Hamlin’s injury.

Hamlin, a sixth-round pick by the Bills last season, was driven off the field in an ambulance after falling to the ground and apparently losing consciousness in the first quarter following a hard tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

This season, Hamlin has 63 solo tackles, one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended.

JAN 2 BEASLEY ELEVATED

The Buffalo Bills have made a pair of moves in advance of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, elevating wide receiver Cole Beasley and offensive lineman Alec Anderson to the active roster.