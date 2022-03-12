A second prime player to pair with Dawson Knox would change the dynamic of their offense, but almost certainly for the better.

The Buffalo Bills remain the betting favorites in Las Vegas as the next home for future Hall-of-Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski.

That they're thought to be in the market for another top-flight tight end to pair with Dawson Knox is the real news here, though, because before Knox's breakout season of 2021, they barely operated with just one. Fact is, quarterback Josh Allen's top targets have always been wide receivers.

But that script may be about to be revised in 2022, with Cole Beasley (career-high 82 catches in each of the last two seasons) on the verge of being traded or released, Emmanuel Sanders (42 receptions in 2021) pondering retirement and Beasley's presumed successor, Isaiah McKenzie, about to become an unrestricted free agent.

Gronkowski's viability already has been explored here.

At age 32 last season, he still played at a higher level than any of the other tight ends about to hit the market on Monday. His average of 14.6 yards per reception and six TDs led the field.

Among the others available are Zach Ertz, C.J. Uzomah, Gerald Everett and Evan Engram.

Though none are the players that Gronkowski, who also has freakish size (6-6, 265) and power, all could help as the Bills' offense continues to evolve under new coordinator Ken Dorsey and quarterbacks coach Joe Brady (no relation to Tom).

Let's start with Ertz.

What he brings, besides tremendous accomplishments (which include 635 career receptions for 6,841 yards and 41 TDs) is a tireless work ethic fueled by a will to be great. Ertz has always wanted to be great and has always put in the work to get there.

And he has a Super Bowl ring after a great performance (seven catches for 67 yards and a touchdown) on the biggest stage.

However, Ertz is 31, with his best days almost certainly behind him.

Uzomah just turned 29 in January and is coming off career highs in receptions (49), yards (493) and TD catches (five).

What we here at Bills Central like most about him, though, is his instinct — an intangible that helped make a difference in Cincinnati's 27-24 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last January. This, despite exiting the game for good with a knee injury after just nine snaps and no catches in a game the Chiefs were leading 7-0.

It was what he did immediately after suffering that injury that proved it.

Anyone else remember?

Instead of letting the training staff treat him on the field, which is the standard in the NFL these days, he insisted on hopping off on his one good leg.

Had he stayed out there for God knows how long with the medical staff doing everything but open-heart surgery before helping him off following the kind of long delay that often kills momentum, there was a good chance the drive would have stalled, resulting in a punt.

Or worse.

Instead, the Bengals were able to keep going from midfield on their way to two more first downs and a field goal in a game they would win in overtime.

The feeling here is that his thinking turned out to be crucial to the outcome.

As for the injury, it wasn't as serious as feared at the time. Uzomah had suffered an MCL sprain that did not prevent him from playing in the Super Bowl. So presumably that won't be a factor in free agency.

Like Uzomah, Everett is coming off career highs in catches (48), yards (478) and TD receptions (four) in his one season with the Seattle Seahawks after spending his first four seasons in the league with the Los Angeles Rams.

Only Everett is younger. He'll turn 28 in June.

At only 6 feet, 3 inches, Everett doesn't have the kind of height preferred for a tight end. He also is not a very good blocker.

But he has athleticism and soft hands and could present a mismatch problem for opponents, particularly in 22 or 12 formations, none of which the Bills have traditionally featured. But again, that could all change if the Bills have the personnel to pull it off.

Then there's the New York Giants' Engram, who earned a Pro Bowl berth in 2020 for his 63 catches and 654 yards. Like Everett, he's just 6-3 and considered more of a hybrid because he often lines up in the slot anyway.

Could he be the answer for Beasley?

Well, his upside remains big at age 27, but his hands aren't nearly as soft as Beasley's. Or Everett's. Or McKenzie's.

He's also coming off career lows in receptions per game (3.1) and yards per reception (8.9).

The way we see it, Engram wouldn't be worth what's projected by spotrac will take (average of $6.7 per year) to sign him.

In conclusion, a second tight end to pair with Knox in 2022 would be intriguing.

Needless to say, the player would have to be the right fit and come at the right price.

