Sean McDermott details what makes Bills WR Khalil Shakir special
Fans of the Buffalo Bills knew that Khalil Shakir was good entering the 2024 season, but they perhaps underestimated just how good the third-year pass-catcher is at this juncture. ‘Good’ may be too weak a term at this point, as the 24-year-old is near automatic when it comes to route running, making himself available to quarterback Josh Allen, and catching the ball.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Shakir and what makes him special during his Wednesday media availability, talking about how his mindset is helping him become one of the most reliable receivers in the NFL.
“I just think he really embraces the growth mindset day to day of ‘I want to get better. Here’s what I’m focused in on. This is my level of preparation and trying to make sure that I’m doing on one eleventh,’" McDermott said. "He takes a lot of pride in that and I just think you've watched him over the years coming into his own. Not feeling like he has to be somebody else but really just be himself and the best version of him.”
Shakir currently leads the NFL with a catch percentage of 94.7%, reeling in 36 of 38 targets this season. He is also Buffalo's leader in receptions and yards with 421, scoring two touchdowns along the way. He emerged as Allen's most reliable target down the stretch of the 2023 season, catching all 12 of his targets over the last three games of the campaign; this ultimately led to Shakir setting the record for consecutive regular-season targets caught earlier this year.
The 2024 campaign began with many questions at wide receiver and whether Buffalo's mishmash group could survive the offseason departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Rookie Keon Coleman and Shakir emerged early as the top targets, and the Bills recently traded for Amari Cooper to round out the unit; Buffalo still plans to continue to spread the ball around on offense despite Cooper's arrival.
While Shakir leads the pass catchers, Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid each have over 300 yards receiving on the year for Buffalo, indicating the Bills' 'everyone eats' approach is feasible. Having a receiver like Shakir, who is reliable for an almost automatic catch every time, gives Allen more confidence which, in return, helps Buffalo’s efficiency on offense.
