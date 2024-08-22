Bills HC says DE Von Miller is 'ratcheting up' in his 'return to form'
Von Miller’s two-year stint with the Buffalo Bills has been a mixed bag; he got off to an ideal start after inking a six-year mega deal with the team in the 2022 offseason, racking up eight sacks over his first 10 appearances in a Bills uniform. He tore his ACL midway through his debut season in Buffalo, however, returning early in the 2023 campaign but never finding his form; he tallied just three tackles and zero sacks throughout the season, his worst statistical production as a professional by a considerable margin.
The NFL’s active-all-time-sack leader has since stated on multiple occasions that he shouldn’t have even played in the 2023 season, and he’s devoted the 2024 offseason to positioning himself for a career bounce back this fall. Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Miller’s offseason on Thursday, saying that the team has done a good job of mitigating his health concerns.
“I really like the way we have managed his reps,” McDermott said. “So, we’ve been very intentional and calculated with when he goes and goes hard.”
Entering training camp, Miller oft-spoke about using his doubters’ words to motivate him to prepare for the 2024 season. McDermott has seen the hard work that Miller has put into practice to get to that point.
“In addition to Von’s hard work that he has put in here, I’ve seen a ratcheting up of his return to form," McDermott said. "I’m sure he would say hey, still working through some things and still trying to get back to really where he wants to be. I think that just comes over time. Been pleased to this point and excited about where it’s going.”
Miller hasn't suited up yet this preseason and won’t play in the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, as the team is resting its starters. The 35-year-old pass rusher has put together a remarkable resume that includes eight Pro Bowls, three All-Pro appearances, two Super Bowl titles, and a Super Bowl 50 MVP nod.
Bills fans hope to see the old Miller back for this season, as a healthy Miller would provide a major boost to the pass rush. His leadership and skill set are needed for Buffalo to get over the hump on winning its first Super Bowl.
