Buffalo Bills sign familiar defensive end
The Buffalo Bills are heading into Week 16 against the New England Patriots looking to improve to 12-3 on the season. They are still chasing the Kansas City Chiefs for the top record in the AFC as well.
With that being said, the Bills made a roster move on Tuesday morning.
As announced by the team, they have signed a familiar defensive end. Casey Toohill was brought back to the practice squad this morning. To make room for him, Buffalo ended up releasing defensive tackle Eli Ankou.
Toohill has actually played a role this season for the Bills. He has appeared in 13 games, racking up 14 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass.
This was a quick turnaround for Toohill. Buffalo had released him on Tuesday as part of a flurry of roster moves. Clearly, they didn't want to lose him.
At 28 years old, Toohill could end up being important depth for the Bills down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs. In limited time, he has already proven that he can play a role if needed.
Ankou had become a fan favorite on the practice squad and fans were sad to see him go. However, Buffalo clearly felt that Toohill offered them the best depth for the rest of the season.
Of course, these are just practice squad moves. No one should get too upset or excited one way or the other. Ideally, none of the practice squad guys will have to come up and play a huge role.
Right now, the Bills look the part of a Super Bowl contender. Defensively, they have struggled over the past couple of games, giving up 44 points and 42 points respectively. They need to figure those issues out quickly.
Hopefully, the offense can continue playing the elite level of football that they have shown for most of the season.
Make sure to tune in this week to watch Buffalo take on the Patriots. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday afternoon on CBS.