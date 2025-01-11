Buffalo Bills social team fires back at NFL All-Pro selections
The Buffalo Bills ended up not having a single player selected to the NFL All-Pro team. That was a major surprise with so many players who had played at a high level throughout the 2024 season.
Josh Allen, in particular, was a snub.
After compiling a 13-4 record during the regular season and earning the No. 2 seed in the AFC, this was a major surprise. Many expected the Bills to have one selection at the very least.
Following the announcement of the selections, the Buffalo social media team had an excellent and hilarious response.
Despite the Bills being snubbed from the All-Pro list, they have a playoff game to play this weekend. Tomorrow afternoon, they will take on the Denver Broncos in what should be a very entertaining game.
On paper, Buffalo is the better team. They were the better team in the regular season, have more experience, and they simply have more depth.
That being said, the game still must be played. The Bills still need to take care of business on the field.
All of this stuff can simply be used for extra motivation. How sweet would it be to fire back at this major snub by going on and winning the Super Bowl? It would not be a great look to see the Super Bowl winner and one of the best regular season teams not having a single All-Pro.
Obviously, at the end of the day the individual awards mean nothing. They are great for the players, but the ultimate goal of every team is to win a championship.
Buffalo still has that opportunity ahead of them. Hopefully, they're able to catch fire in the playoffs and finally capture the elusive championship win.
Heading into the wild-card, this is a storyline that is sure to have a few players playing with an extra chip on their shoulder.