Buffalo Bills' Von Miller hilariously trolled Broncos' star
The Buffalo Bills were able to take care of business in their AFC Wild Card matchup against the Denver Broncos, winning by a final score of 31-7. Von Miller successfully defeated his former team and the Bills took one step towards their only goal of winning a Super Bowl.
Coming into the game, Broncos' star cornerback Patrick Surtain II had some trash talk to send to Miller. He had told the veteran pass rusher that it was "our time to shine," suggesting that Denver was going to knock Miller and Buffalo out of the playoffs.
Following the dominant win by the Bills, Miller hilariously trolled Surtain.
In a post on Instagram, Miller had the last laugh.
Miller being able to come out on top in this game was big for him personally. His career is nearing an end and he wants to help bring Buffalo a championship. Beating his former team was a special step towards accomplishing that goal.
Throughout the course of the game, Miller didn't make much of an impact. When it comes to the box score, he actually didn't record a single stat at all.
However, his veteran leadership and experience has come into play for the Bills throughout the season.
Now, a much bigger test awaits Buffalo. In the divisional round of the playoffs, the Bills are set to play host to the Baltimore Ravens.
Beating Denver was a nice win for Buffalo. Pulling off a victory over the Ravens will be much more difficult.
Fans will be in for a treat watching Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson go head-to-head offensively. Whoever can make more plays defensively seems likely to come out on top in what could end up being a shootout.
Hopefully, Miller and the Bills' defense will be ready to rise to the occasion. They're going to need to put pressure on Jackson and keep him contained in the pocket. Perhaps Miller will end up playing a big role in helping accomplish that.
Only time will tell, but the stage has been set for what should be an incredibly entertaining game between two legitimate Super Bowl contenders.