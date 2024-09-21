Veteran DE named Bills' 'not-so-secret weapon' after hot start to 2024 season
After a disappointing 2023 season, the NFL's active-all-time sack leader again finds himself among the league's best to kick off the new campaign. Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller has looked akin to his former self through the first two weeks of the new season; NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks wrote about Miller's re-emergence in a recent article for the site, referring to the defender as the team's "not-so-secret weapon" before writing that his film matches the box score.
"Miller is the unit's unquestioned leader, but he isn't just a veteran graybeard," Brooks wrote. "The film reveals a playmaker who still possesses the athleticism and technical skills to win with various rushes. He clearly understands when to utilize his tools and why they will be effective against certain pass sets. He effectively sets the table with maneuvers to keep blockers guessing before the snap, then breaks out his signature moves.
"The veteran's savvy, experience and expertise make him a nightmare to block in those gotta-have-it moments when the game is on the line."
Miller has been impressive through two games, racking up two sacks and four total tackles. He notched his first sack in nearly two calendar years in Week 1 before recording another in Week 2, showing burst and ability he hasn't showcased since his 2022 ACL tear.
The future Hall of Famer had double-digit sack seasons in seven of his first eight seasons with the Denver Broncos, a feat he hasn't accomplished since 2018 but is, again, on track to do. Miller has eight Pro Bowl selections under his belt and two Super Bowl rings; he was even named Super Bowl 50 MVP.
Buffalo's defense has benefitted from Miller's experience to start the season as the 35-year-old has silenced any doubters who lingered from last season. Helping matters is the presence of Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, and Ed Oliver, who have aided in the solid play of the Bills' defensive front thus far. Brooks believes all the defensive linemen complement each other to a deadly combination.
"With Gregory Rousseau and Ed Oliver coming into their own as disruptive pass rushers, the Bills suddenly have a dominant defensive front boasting take-over-the-game potential," Brooks wrote. "Whether Miller is racing around the end to pummel quarterbacks on his trademark speed rush or Oliver and Rousseau are winning on an assortment of power-based maneuvers, Buffalo can create chaos at the line of scrimmage."
Rousseau, Oliver, and Mille have combined for all six of the Bills' sacks this season. Adding Epenesa, the four have seven of the Bills' 10 quarterback hits. Miller has been stellar to kick off the new year; he'll look to continue his dominance into Buffalo's Week 3 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
