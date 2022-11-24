Von Miller OUT, Safety Gives Bills 19-14 Lead Over Lions 3Q: Live Game Updates

The Buffalo Bills travel to Ford Field for the second straight week as they get to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Lions a week after beating the Browns on Detroit's home field. ... and they will apparently do it with a boost via the debut of veteran standout cornerback Tre'Davious White.

Last week's game was moved due to several feet of snow that fell at Highmark Stadium and around the Buffalo area days before kickoff.

On Thursday, Buffalo hopes to continue its success at Ford Field with a second straight win at the home of the Lions.

Both teams are riding high after wins last week. The Bills handled the Browns 31-23 while the Lions shocked many by handing the Giants just their third loss of the season, 31-18.

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is looking for a bounce-back game after being held without a catch against the Browns until a go-ahead five-yard touchdown catch with just 14 seconds remaining in the first half. He finished with a season-low 48 yards on just four catches.

The Bills could be in for a big day running the ball. Running back Devin Singletary ran for a season-high 86 yards against the Browns. Detroit's run defense is shaky at best, although it allowed just 22 yards to Saquon Barkley on 15 carries in the win over the Giants.

The Bills have won three in a row over the Lions with all three games being decided by three or fewer points, and five of the last six. But the Lions are 2-0 all-time against Buffalo on Thanksgiving with wins in 1976 and 1994.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Lions 7, Bills 7

The ESPN Matchup Predictor shows the Bills with an 82.7 percent chance of winning the game versus just a 17.2 chance for the Lions.

The Bills won the toss but deferred to the second half, so the Lions start the game with the ball at their own 24 yard line after the kick.

The Lions go three-and-out on their first possession with a run for no gain, and two incomplete passes.

The Fox punt goes 57 yards to the BUF 19, downed by Pittman.

The Bills and Josh Allen start their first possession of the game with an incomplete pass from Allen to Stefon Diggs on first down.

Buffalo answers with its own three-and-out with an incomplete pass, a short run, and another incomplete pass.

The Martin punt goes 56 yards to the DET 22, fielded by Raymond to the DET 35 and he fumbles, recovered by Detroit at the DET 39.

Detroit starts the drive with a Williams run of four yards, and an incomplete pass, and on 3rd and 6, a neutral zone infraction on Buffalo gives the Lions a first down.

On 2nd and 8 from the BUF 44, Goff finds Chark for 15 yards to the BUF 28.

On 3rd and 8 from the BUF 26, Goff hits St. Brown for 12 yards to the BUF 14.

On the 10th play of the drive, a 2nd and 4 from the BUF eight yard line, Williams runs for no gain.

With a 3rd and 4 at the BUF eight, Williams runs off left tackle for just three yards bringing up a fourth down.

The Lions go for it on fourth down, and Goff runs up the middle for one yard, however, PENALTY on BUF-T.Settle, Defensive Offside, 3 yards, enforced at BUF five yard line. - FIRST DOWN LIONS

TOUCHDOWN LIONS: Williams runs up the middle for two yards and a touchdown. The Badgley extra point is good for a 7-0. Lions lead with 6:44 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive went 61 yards in 12 plays and took 6:17 off the clock.

The Fox kick goes 65 yards for the touchback.

Buffalo starts its drive from the 25. On 2nd at 7, Allen finds Gabe Davis for 16 yards to the BUF 44.

On 2nd and 9, Singletary runs eight yards to the DET 47.

DET-A.McNeill was injured during the play.

Facing a 3rd and 1, Singletary runs up the middle for three yards to the DET 44 and a first down.

On 2nd and 10 from the DET 44, Allen scrambles up the middle for 21 yards to the DET 23.

DET-A.McNeill has returned to the game.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: On 3rd and 6 from the DET 19, Allen hits McKenzie for 19 yards and a touchdown. The Bass extra point is good for a 7-7 tie with 1:58 left in the quarter. The scoring drive goes 75 yards in 10 plays and took 4:46 off the clock.

Detroit takes over from its own 28 after the kick.

On 3rd and 9, Goff hits St. Brown at the DET 42 for 13 yards.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Bills 17, Lions 14

With a 2nd and 10 at their own 42, Goff finds Jackson for 15 yards to the BUF 43.

FUMBLE RECOVERY BILLS: Williams carries left tackle and loses a yard. Williams FUMBLES, recovered by BUF E. Oliver at the BUF 42.

Buffalo takes over from its own 42 and Cook runs for eight, Diggs catches for another eight, Davis catches for four and Allen scrambles for five to bring up a 3rd and 1 from the DET 33.

Singletary runs up the middle for two yards and a first down.

On 2nd and 9, Singletary runs up the middle for 19 yards to the DET 11, then Allen scrambles up the middle for seven yards to the DET 4.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen runs up the middle for three yards and a touchdown. The Bass extra point is good for a 14-7 lead with 7:55 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 58 yards in 10 plays and took 5:28 off the clock after the turnover.

Detroit takes over from its own 24.

On 4th and 1 from the DET 33, Williams runs up the middle for two yards to extend the drive.

With a 2nd and 3, Goff finds Raymond for 13 yards to the BUF 45, then Williams runs for seven more to the BUF 38.

On 2nd and 3, Goff hits Mitchell for 22 yards to the BUF 16, then Goff finds Raymond for seven more.

BUF-V.Miller was injured during the play.

With a 3rd and 3, Swift runs right tackle for nine yards and a touchdown is called, but reversed after review. He never crossed the plane of the goal line.

The Bills' defense is standing strong, with a first down incomplete pass, and a loss of four yards on second down for a 3rd and Goal from the six.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

On 3rd and Goal from the six, Swift runs off left tackle for five yards to the DET one yard line.

TOUCHDOWN LIONS: Goff passes short right to St. Brown on 4th and Goal for the touchdown. The Badgley extra point is good for a 14-14 tie with 1:52 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 76 yards in 15 plays and took 6:03 off the clock. The drive also included two successful fourth down conversions.

Buffalo starts from its own 25 with 1:52 remaining in the half.

Allen hits McKenzie for 27 yards on first down to the DET 48, then scrambles for five yards to the 43.

On 3rd and 5, Allen hits Diggs for seven more to the DET 36 with 52 seconds remaining in the half as they try and get into field goal position before the half ends.

Allen hits McKenzie for 16 more on 2nd and 10 to the DET 20 with 25 seconds remaining.

Von Miller has been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game with a knee injury and was taken to the locker room on a cart.

FIELD GOAL BILLS: Bass hits from 47 yards as time expires in the first half for a 17-14 Bills lead. The scoring drive goes 47 yards in 10 plays and took 1:52 off the clock.

HALFTIME

Bills team leaders at the half:

PASSING: Josh Allen, 10/18, 114 yards, one touchdown, sacked once for eight yards.

RUSHING: Josh Allen, five carries for 41 yards and one touchdown.

RECEIVING: Isaiah McKenzie, four catches, 63 yards, and one touchdown.

Lions team leaders at the half:

PASSING: Jared Goff, 12/19, 124 yards, and one touchdown.

RUSHING: Jamaal Williams, 12 carries for 22 yards and one touchdown.

RECEIVING: Amon-Ra St. Brown: four catches for 34 yards and one touchdown.

THIRD QUARTER: Bills 19, Lions 14

Buffalo starts the second half with the ball on its own 25.

Allen hits Cook for five yards, then again for six yards. On 2nd and 10, Diggs catches a pass for a loss of three yards.

BUF-S.Diggs was injured during the play.

On 3rd and 13, Allen hinds Davis for 16 yards to the BUF 49. Penalty on DET-J.Jacobs, Illegal Contact, declined.

On 2nd and 11 from the BUF 38, Allen finds McKenzie for 30 yards to the DET 32. DET-J.Okwara was injured during the play.

Facing a 3rd and 7, Allen passes incomplete deep on the left side to Diggs. DET-D.Elliott was injured during the play. PENALTY on DET-J.Jacobs, Defensive Pass Interference, 19 yards, enforced at DET 29.

INTERCEPTION LIONS: Allen passes short across the middle for Diggs, intercepted by Anzalone who returns the catch to the DET eight.

SAFETY BILLS: On 3rd and 15 from the DET three, Goff is sacked in the end zone for a safety.

Fox kicks 71 yards to the BUF nine, and it's returned 26 yards by Hines to the BUF 35.

Buffalo can only go four-and-out before punting. The Martin punt goes 41 yards to the DET 14, out of bounds.

On 1st and 10, Goff finds St. Brown for 25 yards to the DET 27, then hits St. Brown again for another 26 yards to the BUF 47.

Raymond catches a Goff pass for nine yards to the BUF 38, then on second down Williams runs left end for 27 yards to the BUF 11.

That's the longest play of the day for Detroit.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.