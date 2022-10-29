The Buffalo Bills host the Green Bay Packers in a Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium on Sunday between two teams heading in very different directions this season.

The Packers have lost three in a row as their playoff hopes are fading fast, but the Bills aren't taking Aaron Rodgers for granted.

"I've been around him before and I know that when his back is against the wall, he just rallies them," said Micah Hyde, who is out for the year for Buffalo but still a keen observer.

Green Bay is off to its worst start under coach Matt LaFleur while Rodgers is having issues managing an injury-depleted offense without a true No. 1 wideout.

The Bills are in a completely different position after seven weeks. They're well-rested coming off their bye week, and that's on the heels of a rewarding 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6.

"It gives you that confidence that you could win in more than one fashion," receiver Stefon Diggs said of the Bills, who have twice rallied to win when trailing in the final two minutes of regulation this year. "It doesn't always have to be pretty. It could be ugly. But I'll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day."

WHAT: Green Bay Packers (3-4) at Buffalo Bills (5-1)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, 8:20 p.m. EST

WHERE: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York (71,621)

TELEVISION: NBC / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

Betting via SI SportsBook

TICKETS via SI TICKETS

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -10.5 (-110), Green Bay Packers +10.5 (+110)

TOTAL: 47 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bills -549, Packers +410

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Are you a member of Bills Mafia? Hungry for more Buffalo Bills news? Read HERE

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!