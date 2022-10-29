Skip to main content

Bills vs. Aaron Rodgers' Packers Week 8: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Buffalo Bills continue their 2022 campaign against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on Sunday night.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Buffalo Bills host the Green Bay Packers in a Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium on Sunday between two teams heading in very different directions this season.

The Packers have lost three in a row as their playoff hopes are fading fast, but the Bills aren't taking Aaron Rodgers for granted.

"I've been around him before and I know that when his back is against the wall, he just rallies them," said Micah Hyde, who is out for the year for Buffalo but still a keen observer.

Green Bay is off to its worst start under coach Matt LaFleur while Rodgers is having issues managing an injury-depleted offense without a true No. 1 wideout.

The Bills are in a completely different position after seven weeks. They're well-rested coming off their bye week, and that's on the heels of a rewarding 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. 

"It gives you that confidence that you could win in more than one fashion," receiver Stefon Diggs said of the Bills, who have twice rallied to win when trailing in the final two minutes of regulation this year. "It doesn't always have to be pretty. It could be ugly. But I'll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day."

WHAT: Green Bay Packers (3-4) at Buffalo Bills (5-1)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, 8:20 p.m. EST

WHERE: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York (71,621)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

TELEVISION: NBC / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

Betting via SI SportsBook

TICKETS via SI TICKETS

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -10.5 (-110), Green Bay Packers +10.5 (+110)

TOTAL: 47 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bills -549, Packers +410

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Are you a member of Bills Mafia? Hungry for more Buffalo Bills news? Read HERE

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

In This Article (2)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

9BC020B1-99C4-4BEC-8693-8B72E57064AE
News

Bills Ex Stevie Johnson Is 'Legend' For Sunday Night vs. Packers

By Mike D'Abate
Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
News

Sunday (Night) Best: Bills Top-Ranked Passing Offense Ready For Packers Strength

By Mike D'Abate
Snip20221027_67
News

Buffalo Bills New Look: Unveiling of Stadium - First Renderings

By Geoff Maglioccheti
65C3EECA-58BE-40CE-A0B9-3BF9DC152173
News

Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week

By Mike Fisher
Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium
News

Micah Hyde Retirement?: Bills Career Update After 'Scary' Neck Injury

By Logan Macdonald
white bills hug
News

Tre’Davious Decision: Bills Make Final Injury Call on CB White vs. Aaron Rodgers' Packers

By Mike Fisher
von
News

Bills LB Von Miller: 'Game-Wrecker,' Says Packers Coach

By Zach Dimmitt
josh aaron
News

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Checked Out Ahead of Bills Matchup?

By David Harrison