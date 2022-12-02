Bills vs. Patriots Thursday Night Football: Live Game Updates

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will meet at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Thursday night. It will be the first time the two teams have met since last year's 47-17 wild card route of New England by Buffalo.

The Bills hope to add another win to that memory to help erase a different one. The rivalry was once dominated by the Patriots, but the Bills have won three of the last four regular-season meetings.

Buffalo is currently in second place in the AFC East, the only division in the AFC where all four teams are above .500. But the Bills haven't seen only success in the division, as it has yet to beat Miami and New York. Both of those losses were on the road.

"Division games, you got to win them," Allen said. "We know our record this year in them. It's not easy going on the road and playing in division games. We got to understand that and be ready for it again, a hostile environment."

Missing from the lineup for Buffalo will be star linebacker Von Miller who has been ruled out with a knee injury. Miller currently leads the team with eight sacks and will miss four games after being placed on the IR.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Bills 0, Patriots 0

The Patriots will start the game with the ball from their own 20.

