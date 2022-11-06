Bills BREAKING: Tre'Davious White 'Healthy Scratch' vs. Jets Week 9: Live Game Updates

The Buffalo Bills travel to the Meadowlands on Sunday to take on the division-rival and suddenly resurgent New York Jets. ... and they will do so with a secondary not completely intact as in addition to safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) sitting, cornerback Tre'Davious White, working back from knee surgery this week, is being labeled by NFL Network as a "healthy scratch.''

That's actually a good sign for the near future, just not for today.

Buffalo is having a historic season at 6-1 for the first time since 1993, a season that saw Jim Kelly lead the Bills to its fourth-straight Super Bowl.

A win over the Jets would contribute greatly to another division crown and a possible deep playoff run, but the Bills are currently just 0-1 in the division, having lost to Miami in Week 3.

"Yeah, you've got to win your division games," quarterback Josh Allen said. "That's rule No. 1. Coach (Sean) McDermott preaches winning at home and winning your division games. It's something we've got to do."

The Jets are playing surprisingly well this season, as second-year quarterback, Zach Wilson, lost his first game of the season in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots.

Wilson threw three interceptions in the defeat after going three straight games without being picked off.

"Going into a hostile environment in New York — or New Jersey — playing a team that's playing really well, playing some good football," Allen said. "They're extremely well-coached, they're very well-disciplined. It's no easy task to play away and it's no easy task to play in division. We have to put our best foot forward."

