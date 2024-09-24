All studs, no duds in Bills' blowout 47-10 win over Jaguars
The Buffalo Bills made a strong statement through a megaphone on Monday Night Football, never showing an ounce of doubt or trouble as they were able to blowout the Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10.
There were several key moments throughout the game, from Josh Allen's play-making touchdown passes to Damar Hamlin's first career interception. It's one of those games rare games where everything went right, as all Bills from the starters to the backups contributed to one of Buffalo's biggest blowouts in recent memory.
It's simply be unfair to describe anyone as a "dud" after this commanding win, so we'll instead just highlight the most prominent performers and take a look at all the Bills' studs from their win over the Jaguars.
Stud: QB Josh Allen
All that MVP chatter through the early weeks of the season will only get louder for Josh Allen, who had his best game of the season (and even caught the attention of NBA star Lebron James) on Monday night. He completed nearly 77% of his passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns in the win, also leading the team in rushing with 44 yards. Allen was everything as advertised, with him flawlessly taking what was presented to him by the Jacksonville defense before making them pay when splash play opportunities came up. He was heavily criticized last season for his turnovers, and he took care of the ball on Monday by not turning the ball over once; he has only one turnover so far this season and has not yet thrown an interception.
Stud: S Damar Hamlin
There wasn't a dry eye in Buffalo Monday night after Damar Hamlin nabbed his first career interception in the second quarter against Trevor Lawrence. That interception led to a fourth straight Bills touchdown to put the game out of reach. Hamlin added five tackles and two pass deflections. He was the complete package in coverage as he blanketed the Jaguars' pass catchers, capping the night off with a memorable interception fans won't forget for a while after his recovery from his scary cardiac arrest in the 2022 season.
Related: NFL MVP odds respond to Bills QB Josh Allen’s unthinkable outing vs. Jaguars
Stud: Offensive Line
This unit took a lot of punishment and criticism in the preseason, but since the regular season began, the offensive line has been one of the best in the NFL. Buffalo averaged over 4.2 yards a carry and didn't allow a sack on Allen while the starters were in the game. Led by veterans like Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, and Spencer Brown, the Bills are set on the offensive line for the season with a solid foundation.
Stud: LB Dorian Williams
A lot has been asked of sophomore linebacker Dorian Williams as he fills the void of Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard while they recover from injuries. Williams made the most of his opportunity, leading the Bills in tackles with 11 on Monday, eight of them solo tackles. He even flashed in coverage, going stride-for-stride with speedy running back Travis Etienne down the sideline early in the contest. Buffalo will need to lean on its 23-year-old linebacker as Milano and Bernard are sidelined, and Williams has seemed to be up to the task through three games.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —