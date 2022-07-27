Does Cole Beasley have a plan?

The former Buffalo Bills receiver, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, has drawn “significant interest” from teams around the league.

One of them does not appear to be the Bills.

One of them does not appear to be the Dallas Cowboys, though they found themselves drawn into the Beasley-related news as they opened camp on Tuesday.

The Cowboys have whispered hints that they might, at some point during this training camp, realize a need for a veteran receiver.

Would Beasley be interested in coming back to his hometown team?

"To play with Dak,'' Beasley wrote on Twitter in response to a question about a Dallas reunion, "I would.''

Beasley, a Texas native, isn't necessarily on Dallas' hot list. First on the totem pole of QB Dak Prescott wideout targets is CeeDee Lamb, and after that, there is confidence in rookie Jalen Tolbert and newcomer James Washington while Michael Gallup finishes the month rehabbing after knee surgery.

We believe that a name like Will Fuller is a more likely Cowboys target. But it is nevertheless interesting that if Dallas ever called Beasley, he'd answer.

Meanwhile, the Bills have also moved on, with Stefon Diggs in charge of the wideout room and with Gabriel Davis among those emerging as top-notch candidates as his running mate.

The diminutive Beasley is now 33, so maybe his seven seasons thriving in the slot for the Cowboys are a thing of the past. But he did establish himself as a quality receiver in Dallas after joining the club as a UDFA, and then his career reached new heights in Buffalo, posting 231 receptions and almost 2,500 yards with 11 touchdowns across three seasons.

While in Buffalo, Beasley said some rather insulting things about the way the Cowboys do business, and also was a lightning rod for controversy due to his anti-vaccination position on COVID-19.

But it can be argued that he is Beasley is one of the top free agent weapons still available, and that would provide a reliable veteran presence in a room full of potential. And "significant interest'' suggests there are teams that believe that.