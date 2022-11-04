Bills BREAKING: Jordan Poyer OUT - Buffalo vs. Jets Preview GAMEDAY

The Buffalo Bills travel to play the New York Jets in an AFC East Division battle on Sunday from MetLife Stadium. The Bills sit atop the division while the Jets are tied with Miami at 5-3 for second place.

The Bills, who have beaten the Jets in four straight meetings, have the NFL's top offense led by MVP-favorite Josh Allen. ... and the defense is highly ranked, too, but will this weekend be without star safety Jordan Poyer as he deals with his elbow problem.

Meanwhile, New York has only allowed two touchdown passes in it's last five games but will be tested by Allen who averages 307.7 passing yards a game with 12 touchdowns in his last five games.

The Jets are looking to bounce back after their four-game winning streak came to a halt against the New England Patriots in Week 8. The Jets added running back James Robinson last week to help soften the blow of Breece Hall's season-ending knee injury.

Buffalo is fresh off a 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. A big negative for the Bills in the win: midway through the fourth quarter saw an exit from star safety Poyer, who after the game said he heard something that "sounded like a pop'' in the elbow that has been giving him trouble since training camp.

In some good injury news for the Bills defense, cornerback Tre'Davious White is activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List to the 53-man roster. White tore his ACL last Thanksgiving against the New Orleans Saints.

WHO: Buffalo Bills (6-1) at New York Jets (5-3)

ODDS: The Bills are 12.5-point favorites vs. the Jets.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV/RADIO: CBS | WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: The Bills traded for backup runner Nyheim Hines of the Indianapolis Colts.

"I believe it's a perfect fit," Hines said. "A quarterback who can run and gun, he makes plays when plays break down. I even like the run scheme, so they run their running backs inside, and outside. I thought it was a perfect fit so I gotta make it fit now."

