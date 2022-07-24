As the Buffalo Bills built toward what they hope is a Super season … Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …

JULY 24 WHITE & SAFFOLD MOVES

The entire squad has reported to camp for Bills, per head coach Sean McDermott, who also announced some moves and offered updates.

Guard Rodger Saffold will begin camp on the NFI list after injuring his ribs in a car accident.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White (ACL rehab) is being moved to the PUP list but is “on schedule,” McDermott said.

Ike Boettger and Eli Ankou will also begin camp on the PUP list.

Additionally, star safety Jordan Poyer, vying for a new contract, is present and McDermott says he’ll be participating today.

2021 camp …

Nearly two hours after the 4 p.m. deadline for NFL teams to trim their rosters to 53 players on Tuesday, the Bills announced their roster moves, which included the jettisoning of tight end Jacob Hollister and long snapper Reid Ferguson, though the Ferguson release was simply a procedural move, general manager Brandon Beane confirmed Wednesday.

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins also was the odd man out in an outstanding battle for the final wide receiver spot that was won by Jake Kumerow.

Here's how everything has transpired so far:

PRACTICE SQUAD

The Bills on Wednesday announced a 15-man practice squad composed entirely of players they cut and made no waiver claims whatsoever for players to fill any spots on their active roster.

Those decisions are the best indicator of how strong general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott believe the collection of players they've assembled this year are.

The 15: Quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Davis Webb, offensive linemen Jack Anderson and Jamil Douglas, running back Antonio Williams, wide receivers Isaiah Hodgins and Tanner Gentry, tight end Quintin Morris, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, defensive end Mike Love, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, safety Josh Thomas and cornerbacks Olaijah Griffin, Cam Lewis and Rachad Wildgoose.

This leaves room for one more player.

WEDNESDAY

The team officially moved to re-sign Ferguson to the active roster after announcing rookie wide receiver Marquez Stevenson will be placed on the injured reserve list.

TUESDAY

In their most surprising move, at least on the surface, the Bills have released TE Jacob Hollister.

However, because he's a vested veteran and not subject to the waiver process, they could well have a handshake agreement to re-sign him after some players land on the injured reserve list.

Reports of many others being let go have trickled in well before the deadline.

Safety Josh Thomas is one of them.

Also cut on Tuesday were LB Joe Giles-Harris, CB Cam Lewis (originally reported by Matt Parino), WR Steven Sims, TE Nate Becker, RB Antonio Williams, TE Quintin Morris, WR Tanner Gentry, OL Jack Anderson and G Jamil Douglas.

Monday

The Bills began to reduce their logjam at defensive end by trading Darryl Johnson to the Carolina Panthers

RELATED: Bills trade DE Darryl Johnson.

This was after they cut RB Kerrith Whyte, WR Brandon Powell, and CB Tim Harris.

Two players, DT Treyvon Hester and DE Bryan Cox Jr., are on injured reserve.

53-man roster

The Bills have a long way to go before their season opener against Pittsburgh on Sept. 12. So their roster could be altered numerous times before then.

But for now ...

QUARTERBACK (2): Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky.

WIDE RECEIVER (6): Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Jake Kumerow.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9): Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, Daryl Williams, Spencer Brown, Tommy Doyle, Ryan Bates and Ike Boettger.

TIGHT END (2): Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney.

RUNNING BACK (5): Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Matt Breida, Reggie Gilliam and Taiwan Jones.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (5): Star Lotulelei, Ed Oliver, Vernon Butler, Harrison Phillips and Justin Zimmer.

DEFENSIVE END (6): Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau, Efe Obada and Carlos Basham.

LINEBACKER (6): Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Tyrel Dodson and Andre Smith.

CORNERBACK (5): Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson and Siran Neal.

SAFETY (4): Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson.

KICKER (1): Tyler Bass.

PUNTER (1): Matt Haack.

LONG SNAPPER (1): Reid Ferguson.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.