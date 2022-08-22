Shaq's Back - Bills DE Lawson Thriving Back Home In Buffalo

There's no such place as home. And for defensive end Shaq Lawson, the Buffalo Bills will always be home.

Lawson announced his return with an exclamation mark on Saturday with an impressive performance against the Denver Broncos racking up a tackle for a loss, a quarterback hit, and a defended pass in the lopsided preseason win.

His performance will make Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, and New York Jets fans wonder, where has THIS Lawson been the last couple of years?

According to Lawson, he hasn't been himself "in a minute."

"I'm just more comfortable, I can be myself around these guys," an emotional Lawson said. "They let me be myself. Coach (Sean) McDermott lets me be myself. This defense, I've been in this system a long [time] so when I came back it was just like a review to me, just picking right back up where I left off at. But mostly just being myself, being a talkative Shaq,, and being the player that I was when I was here [before]."

After heading for the sunny shores of Florida in 2020, Lawson saw his productivity drop - particularly after being traded to the Texans in 2021. Lawson never settled in down south, and soon headed up to New York via another trade where he made 14 appearances, recording one sack before being released in January.

Now back home, Lawson is back to his old self.

"I know if I can be myself what kind of player I can really be," Lawson said.

Part of a deep defensive line, Lawson has the likes of fellow new arrival Von Miller to lean on from whom he said he's "learning a lot" with the two-time Super Bowl winner "teaching me different pass rush moves."

Perhaps with a few extra moves in his back pocket, and a smile on his face, Lawson can get back to his best.