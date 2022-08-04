Speedy receiver and special-teams star Marquez Stevenson was hoping to expand his role with the Buffalo Bills in 2022. Now, he just hopes to get back on the field in a matter of weeks.

According to Bills coach Sean McDermott, Stevenson is set to miss "several weeks" after suffering a foot injury Thursday while running receiver drills at practice. During a play, the second-year pass-catcher left the field after trying to keep both feet in bounds when hauling in a reception.

When asked if there would be a specific timetable for his return, McDermott didn't give specifics. He did mention that it was "unfortunate" as Stevenson was off to an impressive start to training camp.

Drafted in the fifth round out of Houston last season, Stevenson was brought in to compete for reps as the Bills' No. 5 receiver, but primarily to become a weapon on special teams. Last season during training camp, he suffered an injury that would lead to him being placed on the reserve list.

When active, Stevenson recorded 14 punt returns for 132 yards and seven kickoff returns for 165 yards in five games. He fumbled twice, recovering one, and was later benched for the remainder of the year.

With Stevenson expected to miss time, the door has opened for both Isaiah Hodgins and Jake Kumerow to become factors in both the passing attack and on special teams. Kumerow, who is best known for his connection with Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, has improved as a returner while also working other special-team drills.

Hodgins, a third-year receiver out of Oregon State, has impressed during teams drills, but perhaps is the odd-man out due to his lack of skills on special teams. Buffalo also is working with receivers Isaiah McKenzie, Khalil Shakir, and Tavon Austin, all of whom have worked in the return game throughout their careers.