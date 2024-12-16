Colin Cowherd on the Buffalo Bills 'I've never seen anything like it'
The buzz around Josh Allen just keeps getting louder, and Colin Cowherd has officially joined the chorus. After the Buffalo Bills’ thrilling 48-42 victory over the Detroit Lions, which improved their record to 11-3, Cowherd didn’t hold back in his praise for the Bills’ superstar quarterback.
"Josh Allen is the Most Talented QB I’ve Ever Seen"
Cowherd kicked off his take with a bold statement: “Josh Allen is the most talented quarterback I’ve ever seen. I’ll die on that hill.” That’s no small compliment from someone who has seen plenty of all-time greats.
But it didn’t stop there.
“Don’t confuse trophies with talent. Brady has more trophies than Mahomes, but Patrick is more talented. It’s a little LeBron in his prime, it’s a little Ohtani in his prime, it’s a little Tiger Woods. You put the most talented athletes out there, and Josh Allen is a notch above that.”- Colin Cowherd
In Cowherd’s eyes, Allen isn’t just a great player, he’s a once-in-a-generation talent, a transcendent athlete capable of redefining what a quarterback can do.
Cowherd also pointed out Allen’s dominance over the past two weeks, where the Bills QB has shown he’s unstoppable indoors. Whether it’s the elements or the stakes, Allen proves time and again that he can play in any conditions. “Weather is not a factor with Josh,” Cowherd said. “He can play in anything.”
If Cowherd were filling out his playoff brackets today, he’s clear about who he’d pick: “It would be Eagles and Bills in the Super Bowl. Those are the two best teams.”
The Bills, led by Allen’s brilliance, look poised to make a deep postseason run. Their offense is humming, their defense is making plays, and their quarterback is unstoppable.
Cowherd even floated the idea that the Bills might just be America’s Team. With Allen leading the charge, Buffalo is more than just a Super Bowl contender—they’re the team everyone wants to watch. And as the playoffs approach, they’re looking like a team destined for something special.
As the season winds down and the playoffs come into focus, one thing is clear: Josh Allen isn’t just playing great football—he’s creating a legacy. Whether it’s dropping dimes, bruising runs, or game-changing moments, Allen is proving Cowherd’s point week after week.
So, is Josh Allen the most talented quarterback of all time? With performances like these, it’s hard to argue otherwise.
