Colin Cowherd picks the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl
On the latest episode of The Herd, Colin Cowherd unveiled his Blazing 5 picks for the NFL Divisional Round games and Monday’s National Championship. But it was his bold Super Bowl prediction that had fans—and analysts—talking: Colin is officially riding with the Buffalo Bills to win it all this year.
Colin didn’t hold back when explaining his choice. “At this point, I’m going to pick the Bills to win the Super Bowl, that's my take” he declared confidently. While he acknowledged the incredible talent of their divisional opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, he pointed out a key difference between the two teams: composure.
For years, the Bills have been knocking on the door of Super Bowl glory, and this season, they’ve shown they have the tools to make it happen. With Josh Allen playing at an MVP level and a defense that can make big plays when it matters, Buffalo has emerged as one of the most complete teams in the NFL.
For Bills Mafia, Colin’s prediction is just the kind of energy they need heading into this crucial weekend. The team has the talent, the momentum, and now, even the belief of one of sports media’s most prominent voices.
So, could this be the year the Buffalo Bills finally bring home the Lombardi Trophy? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure—Colin Cowherd is ready to circle the wagons.
