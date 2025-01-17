Bills Central

Colin Cowherd picks the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl

Cowherd shared his take on the latest episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fox Sports sports analysis Colin Cowherd with wife Ann Cowherd
Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fox Sports sports analysis Colin Cowherd with wife Ann Cowherd / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
On the latest episode of The Herd, Colin Cowherd unveiled his Blazing 5 picks for the NFL Divisional Round games and Monday’s National Championship. But it was his bold Super Bowl prediction that had fans—and analysts—talking: Colin is officially riding with the Buffalo Bills to win it all this year.

Colin didn’t hold back when explaining his choice. “At this point, I’m going to pick the Bills to win the Super Bowl, that's my take” he declared confidently. While he acknowledged the incredible talent of their divisional opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, he pointed out a key difference between the two teams: composure.

For years, the Bills have been knocking on the door of Super Bowl glory, and this season, they’ve shown they have the tools to make it happen. With Josh Allen playing at an MVP level and a defense that can make big plays when it matters, Buffalo has emerged as one of the most complete teams in the NFL.

For Bills Mafia, Colin’s prediction is just the kind of energy they need heading into this crucial weekend. The team has the talent, the momentum, and now, even the belief of one of sports media’s most prominent voices.

Bills Mafia
Buffalo Bills fan Alex Cauley, 31, of Kansas City, throws his future groomsmen and Detroit Lions fan Ryan Petras, 31, of Troy through a table at a Buffalo Bills tailgating party in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, could this be the year the Buffalo Bills finally bring home the Lombardi Trophy? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure—Colin Cowherd is ready to circle the wagons.

