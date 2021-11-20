Focus will be on line play when Buffalo Bills host Indianapolis Colts

For the Buffalo Bills, protecting quarterback Josh Allen on offense and getting to quarterback Carson Wentz on defense should mean everything when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Because the Bills once again will be shorthanded on both lines, that presents a troublesome complication, considering the last time they played without right tackle Spencer Brown and left guard Jon Feliciano, they scored just six points in a loss at Jacksonville.

Both players are missing again for this matchup against a much more formidable opponent. Also remaining on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is Star Lotulelei, who missed last week's game for the same reason.

THE BASICS

Game: Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills.

Date: Nov. 21, 1 p.m.

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Records: Colts 5-5; Bills 6-3.

Betting info: Bills by 7. Over/under, 49½.

TV: CBS.

Colts depth chart

Bills depth chart

INJURIES

Colts: LB Darius Leonard (ankle, hand) is questionable.

Bills: LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) is questionable.

ABOUT THE COLTS

After losing four of their first five, the Colts have worked their way back to a 5-5 record behind a strong running game led by Jonathan Taylor (161 carries, 937 yards, 9 TDs), a passing attack keyed by Carson Wentz (221-for-334, 2,378 yards) and a defense that's second in the NFL in takeaways behind the Bills. LB Darius Leonard is a two-time All-Pro who leads the team with five takeaways (three fumble recoveries, two interceptions) but may not be able to play in this game because of ankle and hand injuries.

ABOUT THE BILLS

QB Josh Allen (230-for-347, 2,602 yards, 19 TDs) rebounded from being stifled at Jacksonville on Nov. 7 to lead the team to a 45-17 win over the New York Jets last week. His top two targets, Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs, have combined for 109 catches and 1,211 yards. Top RB Devin Singletary is averaging 5.0 yards per carry. They could be without LB and leading tackler Tremaine Edmunds on defense because of a hamstring strain, but A.J. Klein filled the void more than competently last week. Rookie DE Greg Rousseau and veteran DE Mario Addison have 3.0 sacks apiece to lead the team. S Jordan Poyer leads the team with four interceptions. The Bills will be without starting offensive linemen Spencer Brown (Reserve/COVID-19 list) and Jon Feliciano (injured reserve) and starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (Reserve/COVID-19 list).

KEY MATCHUPS

Bills OL vs. Colts DT DeForest Buckner

Despite playing on the interior, Buckner is fourth on the team in tackles and first in sacks, with 4.5. Depending on how the Bills handle the absence of Brown and Feliciano, they may have backups at both guard spots if they decide to move Daryl Williams back outside to right tackle again to cover for Brown.

That could mean a feast for Buckner.

Unless the Bills figure something out that they couldn't the last time they played without Brown and Feliciano.

Bills LBs vs. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

It's pretty simple, really. The Colts are 5-0 this season when Taylor rushes for at least 100 yards. They're 0-5 when he falls short of that number.

On the other hand, it's not that simple. Taylor's rushing totals often are affected by how well his team functions in the passing game.

Nevertheless, this is the best running back the Bills will face this side of Derrick Henry. And we all know what happened the last time the Bills faced him.

Bills secondary vs. Colts QB Carson Wentz

Wentz has tossed just three interceptions this season but can be tricked into poor decisions under pressure.

If and when that happens, the Bills' defensive backs can be counted on to swoop in and clean up. Starters Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have combined for 11 interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

PREDICTION

This should be an interesting matchup because of the desperation factor surrounding both teams.

The Colts already have lost twice to AFC South frontrunner Tennessee, which means they can't afford any more slips the rest of the way. And although the Bills lead the New England Patriots (5-4) by a half game, the Patriots have lost just once in the conference. All three of the Bills' losses are to AFC teams.

The dealbreaker here is the quarterback play: Josh Allen should be able to outduel Carson Wentz, who is playing much better than he did when he lost his job in Philadelphia last season but still struggles against good defenses. And considering Buffalo's is the best in the league, Wentz should make just enough errors, unforced or not, to allow the shorthanded Bills to survive knowing that a loss with a road trip to New Orleans looming four days later could be a season wrecker.

Bills 24, Colts 23.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.