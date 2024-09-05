Buffalo Bills no longer have NFL's highest-paid nickel cornerback
The Buffalo Bills have awarded two contract extensions to homegrown nickel cornerback Taron Johnson with the most-recent deal making the Weber State product the highest-paid player at his position.
Johnson, who earned All-Pro First Team honors in 2023, is playing on a three-year contract worth $30.75 million. Meanwhile, the New York Jets have awarded slot cornerback Michael Carter II a three-year extension that inches him past Johnson in the guaranteed money category.
Carter's three-year, $30.75 million contract matches Johnson in average annual value, but could climb as high as $33 million before all is said and done. According to Spotrac, Carter has $19 million guaranteed as opposed to the $17.8 million guaranteed to Johnson.
While Carter has been one of the top defensive backs against the pass, Johnson possesses more of an every-down skill set. The Bills' 2018 fourth-round draft pick participated in 89 percent of his team's defensive snaps last year compared to 68 percent for Carter.
Johnson has also been more productive against the run than his Jets' counterpart. He played in all 17 regular season games in 2023, totaling 98 tackles and forcing three fumbles. While Johnson made 48 stops on rushing plays, Carter was credited with 22 tackles in run defense.
Carter missed two regular season games due to injury last season, including Buffalo's 32-6 win over the Jets in Orchard Park.
The Bills and the Jets will square off in the first of two meetings this season in Week 6 on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium (Oct. 14).