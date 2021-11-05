Aaron Rodgers' COVID protocol violations could land spotlight back on Bills

The recent positive COVID-19 test for popular Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who deceived the public about being vaccinated for the virus and has gone unmasked at times while on the team's premises, has brought to the forefront NFL protocols for unvaccinated players and whether many players across the league have committed the same violations.

Among them are proudly unvaccinated Buffalo Bills star receiver Cole Beasley, who like Rodgers has conducted live, unmasked press conferences while on the team's premises and/or Highmark Stadium, which the league does not permit for unvaccinated players.

Beasley, who has advertised his status, almost certainly is not the only unvaccinated Bill. Safety Jordan Poyer shut down questions about his status during training camp, after his wife blasted vaccine mandates on social media. Guard Jon Feliciano even went so far as to suggest that President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Fauci, cannot be trusted because Fauci is linked with Pfizer, one of the companies that manufactures a vaccine.

Even quarterback Josh Allen's status is not known. The last time he was asked about it, he said he needed to do more research before making a decision.

In a since-deleted Tweet from July, Feliciano wrote: "It’s been proven that COVID was made in lab. Fauci also a part of Pfizer. that’s why ppl don’t want to get the vaccine. Sad to come to the realization that you can not trust the government. #dontshootthemessenger."

The league this year placed harsh restrictions on unvaccinated players, whose identities are allowed to be kept secret. Among them are the requirement that they must be subject to a minimum wait of 10 days in quarantine after testing positive before being allowed to rejoin the team. Another is that they must be masked at all times while indoors on the premises.

Rodgers and players known to be unvaccinated, such as Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, have clearly violated that rule at times this season by conducting indoor press conferences without masks.

It's worth noting that in light of these inconsistencies being pointed out, Wentz wore a mask when he met with the media after Thursday night's win over the New York Jets.

The league has depended on teams to enforce these rules but now may have to intervene in the disciplinary process.

What this means for teams who have looked the other way on repeated violations is unclear. But the issue is hot once again, thanks to Rodgers.

Beasley after last Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins talked about how a "weight was lifted" since deactivating his Twitter account last month. Beasley has been a polarizing figure in the vaccine debate, and he drew harsh criticisms from many of his followers for his stance on the issue.

