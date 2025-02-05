Could Bills Josh Allen co-star with fiancé Hailee Steinfeld in Hollywood?
Imagine Bills quarterback Josh Allen co-starring in the next Marvel movie alongside fiancé Hailee Steinfeld. What would his superhero name be? What would his superpower be? Maybe you see Allen in a different role, perhaps starring in his own movie or, better yet, portraying himself in a big-screen documentary about his life.
Does this all sound far-fetched? Maybe, but apparently, entertainment executives are "salivating" over the prospects of bringing Allen to Hollywood. According to a recent article from Life & Style Magazine, Allen "is destined for a big career in Hollywood."
One studio insider said, "Josh has the total package, from primetime-worthy football highlights to matinee idol good looks." The insider added, "She (Steinfeld) knows Josh is a catch and she's also been made aware of the heavy Hollywood interest in him. Josh isn't somebody you turn into a cheesy game show host or reality star, he's a guy you can put into the kind of big movies that Hailee has been making since she was a little kid."
Allen wouldn't be the first NFL star to dive into an acting career, as many of done it, including former players, quarterback Terry Bradshaw and offensive lineman Alex Karras. There have been many others to varying degrees of success including quarterback Brett Favre, who made a cameo appearance in the movie Something About Mary, playing as himself and Tom Brady dabbled in the industry as well, most recently in 80 with Brady, where he too played himself in the role.|