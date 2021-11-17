Goal for Buffalo Bills' offense is only touchdowns, not balance

Just because the Buffalo Bills utilized their running game more and did quite well with it in their 45-17 romp over the New York Jets last week, it doesn't necessarily mean that the trend will continue, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll cautioned.

The man who calls Buffalo's plays reiterated this week that game plans and subsequent adjustments are not influenced by desire for any kind of run-pass balance.

"I think every week is such a different week," Daboll said. "I think our backs had 17 carries this week, so we had some other people carry the ball for us. Emmanuel [Sanders] carried it. Little man carried it, Isaiah [McKenzie]. Josh [Allen], he really didn't do too much in terms of carrying the ball. So again, each week's a little bit different.

"You know, we have some plays out there that we thought were effective. ... So that's what we do every week. Again, whether that's come out and try to run it 50 times or throw it or have some balance, I think that's what we do. ... We go through, we figure out what we think's the best way to play a team and attack a team and then, you know, that's kind of how we start out and try to adjust as it goes."

Game plans are not just run-pass specific but personnel-specific as well.

Their usage of slot receiver Cole Beasley is a perfect example. Three times this year he's been targeted just twice, for a total of five catches. But he was also targeted 11 or more times in four games, producing 37 catches.

For the season, he has 53 receptions for 461 yards. His catch total puts him on pace to exceed last year's career-high of 82, which led to a second-team All-Pro selection.

Against the Jets, Beasley caught just two passes while Stefon Diggs was targeted a season-high 13 times on his way to eight catches for a season-best 162 yards.

Against the Indianapolis Colts this week, it could well be the other way around.

"Josh's job is to throw it to the right person, based on what the defense is doing," Daboll said, "and throw it to the open guy. So do we have plays where you make Stef No. 1? Sure, we've got a lot of them. But sometimes that doesn't always go the way you hope based on what you're getting, and at the end of the day, Josh has to throw it to the to the right guy. If it's Stef, it's Stef. If it's E [Sanders], it's E. If it's [TE] Dawson [Knox], it's Dawson. If it's Cole, it's Cole. If it's the backs, you know, you try to stay as flexible as you can in that regard."

Daboll and the staff already have a good idea how many times they're going to throw it compared to running it against the Colts. So do the players.

But everyone else is going to have to wait until Sunday to see what the plan is.

