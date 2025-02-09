Former Bills react publicly to head coach Dick Jauron's passing
Dick Jauron affected countless lives throughout his storied football career, and his former players have not forgotten.
As news of Jauron's passing broke one day before Super Bowl Sunday, two prominent Buffalo Bills' alumni posted tributes to their late head coach on social media. Jauron, who became known as a quintessential gentleman from his days as an Ivy League star through his NFL coaching career, took the reins in Orchard Park for the 2006 season and continued until being dismissed in November 2009.
Both center Eric Wood and wide receiver Stevie Johnson were drafted by Buffalo during Jauron's tenure. Both men expressed gratitude for spending their rookie seasons under Jauron's watch.
"Prayers up for the Jauron family. I was lucky to have come into the league under such an incredible person," said Wood as he reposted the Bills' announcement of Jauron's passing.
Wood, the No. 28 overall selection in 2009, went on to start 120 career games for the Bills before a neck injury prematurely ended his career following the 2017 season. He is currently the color analyst for the team's official radio broadcasts.
"Rest in Peace Coach Jauron, Thx for welcoming me to the NFL. You’re one of my coolest coaches," said Johnson in an X post that included photos of both men.
Johnson, a seventh-round draft pick in 2008, made 11 appearances as a rookie under Jauron. In 2010, he kicked off a string of three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
With Jauron at the helm, the Bills identical 7-9 records in 2006, 2007 and 2008. Buffalo fired the head coach following a 41-17 loss to Tennessee that dropped their record to 3-6 in 2009.
