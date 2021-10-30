Dolphins at Bills preview: Facts, storylines, matchups and prediction

The Bills won 35-0 when they met last month, but nobody expects a blowout the second time around.

As the Bills look to solidify their spot atop the AFC East and remain a top contender for the best record in the conference, they cannot possibly expect their second season meeting with the Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m.) to unfold like the first, a 35-0 Bills victory on Sept. 19.

They do expect to prevail, however.

Here's a deeper dive into this matchup of division rivals.

THE BASICS

Game: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 1 p.m.

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Records: Dolphins 1-6; Bills 4-2.

Betting info: Bills by 14. Over/under 48½.

TV: CBS.

INJURIES

Dolphins: LB Jerome Baker (knee), CB Noah Igbinoghene (knee, ankle), C Greg Mancz (groin) and WR DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) are questionable.

Bills: TE Dawson Knox (hand) is out. T Spencer Brown (back) is doubtful. DT Justin Zimmer (foot) is questionable.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS

Their 35-0 loss to the Bills in Week 2 started a six-game losing streak that they bring into Sunday's rematch.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, knocked out of that contest early with broken ribs, missed the next three games as well but is back in his starting role and playing better than before the injury.

He's 82-of-118 for 835 yards and and seven TDs against four interceptions.

Running back Myles Gaskin (54 carries, 243 yards) is also the third-highest target in the passing game, with 28 receptions for 146 yards and three TDs.

The Dolphins feature one of the league's finest cornerbacks in Xavien Howard, who leads the team with two interceptions and nine passes defended.

ABOUT THE BILLS

Quarterback Josh Allen (149-of-230, 1,723 yards, 15 TDs, three interceptions) has a dangerous arsenal with which to work, led by receivers Stefon Diggs (37 catches, 463 yards), Cole Beasley (33 catches, 303 yards) and Emmanuel Sanders (24 catches, 413 yards, four TDs), running backs Devin Singletary (5.2 yards per carry) and Zack Moss (3.9 yards per carry, 10.9 yards per reception) and tight end Dawson Knox, who will miss this game with a hand injury.

Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is their leading tackler, with 40. Rookie defensive end Gregory Rousseau's 3.0 sacks leads the team. Safety Micah Hyde leads in interceptions (three).

The Bills are coming off a loss at Tennessee after recording four straight wins. They own a league-leading turnover differential of plus-11.

STORYLINES

Deshaun Watson trade rumors

The Dolphins claimed not to be weighed down by persistent rumors of their interest in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who would take over for a player, Tagovailoa, they used the fifth overall pick of last year's draft to acquire.

Tagovailoa will be making just his 14th career start on Sunday.

"I don't feel not wanted," Tagovailoa claimed this week, unconvincingly.

At least the Dolphins will have some resolution on this soon. The league's trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Something has to give

Even if these teams play to a tie, a trend for at least one of these teams will end.

The Bills are 4-0 under Sean McDermott after a week off. The Dolphins are 6-0 in games played on Halloween.

Replacing Knox's production

Knox already has five TD receptions, which leads the team and equals the production of his first two seasons combined.

While he recovers from surgery to repair a broken bone in his hand, the Bills will simply rally behind the cry of "next man up!"

That man, in this case, is Tommy Sweeney, who may not get targeted as often as Knox but has gained the complete confidence of the coaches and Allen.

"He doesn't have a whole lot of opportunities in the passing game," Allen said, "but when his number is called, he usually ends up making the play. Guys love being around him, he's all about the team and he wants to do whatever he can to help the team win."

Bills' OL shuffle

Rookie tackle Spencer Brown is listed as doubtful with a back injury, which means the Bills might have to turn back to Cody Ford, their former right guard who was benched when Daryl Williams moved from tackle to take his spot and Brown replaced Williams.

Those changes happened after these teams met the first time.

KEY MATCHUPS

Bills QB Josh Allen vs. Dolphins secondary

Allen has owned the Dolphins over the years, going 6-1 in his seven career starts against them, including Week 2 of this season.

The Dolphins have allowed 29.6 points per game (31st in the league) and 414.9 yards per game (32nd).

For a quarterback with a bazooka for a right arm, that's essentially an invitation to be as aggressive as possible and not worry about mistakes along the way.

Dolphins WR DeVante Parker vs. Bills CB Tre'Davious White

The Bills are the only team that hasn't allowed a 100-yard receiving performance against them this season. Parker was the last one to reach 100, although he did it in a blowout Bills victory last season.

Perhaps the best chance for the Dolphins to turn this game on its side as heavy underdogs is to try throwing the ball over their opponents' heads,m and Parker would give them the best chance for success there.

Bills tackles vs. Dolphins DL Christian Wilkins

Wilkins is playing this year like he's on an All-Pro mission and can impact the game from both sides of the defensive line. His 33 tackles through seven games have him on pace to finish with a career high. He also leads the team with four tackles for losses.

He can blow up plays by dropping into coverage as well as with penetration.

Suffice to say it's a good bet that someone on the Bills' scout team wore his No. 94 jersey for every play during practice this week. He's just one of those players you have to account for on every play.

PREDICTION

On the one hand, it's easy to see how the Bills could be so heavily favored after winning 35-0 the first time.

On the other, the Dolphins have lost four games by a total of 18 points.

"They’re only a few plays away from being 4-3 and being in contention for the division as well," Allen pointed out this week.

As disastrous as the season has been for the Dolphins, they have to feel that they can still get back into the playoff race with a win over the Bills and will almost certainly be the more desperate team because of it.

The smart money may be riding with the Bills, but our instincts tell us that they're going to encounter much more resistance than they did the first time.

Homefield advantage will make the difference in the end, though.

Bills 27, Dolphins 20.

